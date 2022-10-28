Who is Kate Gerwin? Netflix’s Drink Masters contestant is a global bartending champion 

Netflix's Drink Masters season 1 premiered on October 28, 2022.

The reality show features 12 innovative mixologists and bartenders from around North America trying to battle out against each other, vying for the title of "Ultimate Drink Master" and a $100,000 cash prize.

The official synopsis for Drink Masters reads:

"Twelve of the world's most innovative mixologists infuse, stir and blend their way through a series of high-stakes cocktail challenges to win a life-changing prize and the title of The Ultimate Drink Master."

The reality TV series contestants present the judges with never-seen-before impressive cocktails that have a personal touch to them. Out of the 12 contestants that took part, only three made it all the way to the grand finale. One among them was Kate Gerwin.

Born in California, Gerwin currently resides in Albuquerque and is an experienced mixologist and bartender. She appeared on the first season of Drink Masters with dreams of making her family proud.

She found her passion and called for bartending early on in her life and decided to pursue a career in the same.

Keep reading to learn more about Drink Masters season 1 finalist Kate Gerwin.

Kate Gerwin from Drink Masters is the first female to bag an international bartending title

Gerwin made it to the grand finale of Drink Masters and emerged as the second runner-up in the reality TV competition series. Her experience in the bartending industry and her confidence impressed judges Frankie Salorik and Julie Reiner the most.

After realizing her passion for bartending and mixology at an early age, Kate is now a force to be reckoned with, within the field. Drink Masters wasn't the first competition the contestant took part in. Previously, Gerwin also competed against various other mixologists from Washington and New York.

The judges were impressed with Kate Gerwin's drinks right from the very first challenge. But as the competition got tougher, she started to falter a little. But soon with determination, Gerwin picked herself up and made it to the finale against contestants Lauren Paylor and Tao Zafri.

As for her other accomplishments, Gerwin went on to bag the title at the Bols Around The World Bartending competition. She became the first woman to win an international bartending award and the first US citizen to bag the title. After her win, Gerwin also went on to work as a GM at HSL Hospitality and Abbott Square Market.

Kate Gerwin currently owns a bar called the Happy Accidents Bar, which she established in 2020. Her bar has also won a number of awards since its opening. In 2022, she won the Albuquerque Journal Readers Choice Award and the Best New US Bar award.

Gerwin has also been featured in various other media outlets and according to her Instagram bio, she also made it into the Dame Hall of Fame. Despite all her accomplishments, she still strives to hone her skills and improve.

After competing against other top mixologists, Lauren Paylor emerged as the winner. All episodes of the reality show are now available to binge watch, only on Netflix.

