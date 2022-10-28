Drink Masters 2022 season 1 contestants’ list: Where to follow the 12 mixologists on Instagram?

Drink Masters is set to pit 12 mixologists against each other as they compete for the grand prize of $100K and the title of the first-ever "Drink Master."

Shot in Canada, the show picked the top mixologists from North America to compete in the show. To win the title, these contestants must impress two legendary figures in the cocktail world, Frankie Salorik and Julie Reiner.

Comedian and actor Tone Bell, who will serve as the host of the reality show, will also take part in the tasting.

The synopsis of the show reads:

"Twelve of the world's most innovative mixologists infuse, stir and blend their way through a series of high-stakes cocktail challenges to win a life-changing prize and the title of The Ultimate Drink Master."

Drink Masters will premiere on October 28 on Netflix.

Keep up with the Drink Masters mixologists on social media

The 12 participating mixologists are set to "infuse, stir, and blend" their way through the new Netflix reality show and here's where you can follow them on Instagram

1) Alex Velez

Instagram handle: @downthehatchets

The mixologist has 688 followers and often takes to social media to showcase his skills. Apart from the quirky face masks the upcoming Drink Masters contestant donned during Covid-19, his dog often appears on his feed.

2) Christian Suzuki-Orellana (Suzu)

Instagram handle: @suzuvroom

Suzu's love for food, booze, and dogs is apparent as soon as you go through his Instagram feed. He currently has just over 4000 followers, and the number is likely to grow once the show premieres.

3) Kapri Robinson

Instagram handle: @kapri.possible

The spirit educator and bartender, much like her fellow contestants, often takes to Instagram to showcase unique cocktails. She is seen making them as well as enjoying consuming them. Her followers currently stand at 4109, and she is also the founder of a nonprofit organization called F&B Talent of Color.

4) Kate Gerwin

Instagram handle: @alchemistkate

Kate Gerwin has once been nominated for the Tales Spirited Award under the category of Best New U.S Cocktail Bar. Her account, which has almost five thousand followers, is filled with posts of herself traversing through life. By the looks of it, Kate is a tattoo and sneaker enthusiast.

5) Lauren LP Paylor O'Brien

Instagram handle: @lpdrinksdc

The upcoming Drink Masters contestant is an award-winning mixologist, as her bio suggests. Her audience currently stands at 9434 and is constantly growing. She was featured in the Wine Enthusiast 40 under 40 list in 2021 and takes to social media to showcase her love for wine.

6) Loyd Von Rose

Instagram handle: @loydvonrose

Loyd's account stands at 2161 followers at present. His account showcases glimpses of his art as well as his vibrant personality. He is currently serving as a beverage director at Park Resto and is originally from Montreal.

7) Meredith Barry

Instagram handle: @meredithbarry92517

Meredith's Instagram has an audience of 1832, which is likely to grow post the premiere of Drink Masters. Her feed regularly exhibits her quirky personality and her love for mixology.

8) Natalie Migliarini

Instagram handle: @beautifulbooze

Originally from New York, the content creator is no stranger to fame and has an audience of 101K. She often takes to Instagram to showcase her love of cocktails and traveling.

9) Raj Shukla

Instagram handle: @raj.shukla88

The American-Indian bartender's Instagram account stands at 890 followers. His dog often makes an appearance on his feed. The baseball fan's name was on the World Class Top 5 Bartender USA's list in 2021, and he is an executive bourbon steward.

10) Tao Zrafi

Instagram handle: @travelingbartenders

The genderless fashion icon's Instagram currently stands at 2216 followers and is likely to grow once the show Drink Masters airs. As is evident from their feed, they've traveled to Australia, Bali, Colorado, and more.

11) Michael Anderson

Instagram handle: @ice.box_mike

Michael Anderson's Instagram stands at 2109 followers. Michael often showcases his skills as a bartender and a sommelier on his feed with vibrant cocktails. In 2020, he partnered with @Bulleit on their social program #tipsfromhome to support those in the bar and restaurant community during the global pandemic.

12) Aisling Gammill

Instagram handle: @keirostopholis

Aisling's Instagram is private, so not much can be said about her feed. However, viewers can also follow her on TikTok @jellyfishdrinks.

