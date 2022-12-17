McDonald's brings back Peppermint Mocha and Peppermint Hot Chocolate for Holiday Season 2022

The festive Peppermint Mocha and Peppermint Hot Chocolate are making a comeback at a few McDonald's restaurants across the US to mark the 2022 Holiday Season.

McDonald's is one of the largest fast-food companies in the world and a national symbol of the United States, famous for its hamburgers, especially the Big Mac. Its corporate headquarters are situated in Chicago.

𝕻𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖈𝖊 ⚔️👑 @littleprince57 Chilling at a McDonald’s with a peppermint mocha. Chilling at a McDonald’s with a peppermint mocha. 👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀 https://t.co/jr7pho1Dmk

In 1940, brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald opened the first restaurant in San Bernardino, California. It was once a drive-in with a wide selection of merchandise. The brothers did, however, decide to restructure the business in 1948, and a newly envisioned McDonald's was introduced after a three-month renovation.

The chain continues to expand both domestically and internationally. In 1967, the first eatery outside the United States opened in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada. At the start of the 21st century, there were about 34,000 locations operating in more than 115 countries and territories.

A look at McDonald's Peppermint Mocha and Peppermint Hot Chocolate with their nutritional facts

The seasonal festive beverage combines espresso with steaming whole or non-fat milk, peppermint chocolate syrup, and whipped toppings, before being drizzled with chocolate. Below are the nutritional facts about Peppermint Mocha:

290 calories

9 grams of fat

6 grams of saturated fat

135 milligrams of sodium

43 grams of carbs

39 grams of sugar

7 grams of protein

A few locations are now serving the chain's well-known Peppermint Hot Chocolate, which is made festively from steamed milk and peppermint chocolate syrup. Here are the nutritional facts about Peppermint Hot Chocolate:

360 calories

14 grams of fat

8 grams of saturated fat

190 milligrams of sodium

49 grams of carbs

45 grams of sugar

11 grams of protein

Both seasonal beverages are available at select McDonald's restaurants for a brief period during the Christmas season.

McDonald's recently released Pumpkin Spice Latte and Iced Pumpkin Coffee for Fall 2022

At a few locations across the US, the restaurant chain celebrated the Fall by bringing back its well-liked Pumpkin Spice Latte and Iced Pumpkin Coffee.

A mixture of espresso, milk, and syrup infused with pumpkin spice comprise the Pumpkin Spice Latte. The returning seasonal coffee drink at the neighborhood McDonald's starts at $2.39 for a small, however, prices may differ by area.

Meanwhile, Iced Pumpkin Coffee has a drizzle of pumpkin spice syrup, light cream, and freshly made drip coffee. The suggested price for a medium cup is $2.19 (may vary).

Additionally, customers can also ask for pumpkin spice syrup to be added to any other beverage on the McCafé menu.

