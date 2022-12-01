With Christmas quickly approaching, McDonald’s is kicking off the season with a unique holiday celebration that will only be available on the McDonald's App.

From December 5 through December 25, 2022, McDonald’s will be giving away the fabled McGold Card, which entitles its owner to free McDonald’s food for life and daily deals on menu items that customers love.

Here are All McDonald’s deals you can avail of in December 2022

Festive Food Deals

December 5-7: Buy-one-get-one-free Big Macs

Buy-one-get-one-free Big Macs December 8-9: 50-cent Double Cheeseburgers

50-cent Double Cheeseburgers December 10-11: Pick up four deal

Pick up four deal December 12-14: Buy-one-get-one-free Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Buy-one-get-one-free Crispy Chicken Sandwich December 15-16: Free six-piece McNugget order with a $1 purchase

Free six-piece McNugget order with a $1 purchase December 17-18: Burger Bundle deal

Burger Bundle deal December 19-21: Buy-one-get-one-free Big Macs

Buy-one-get-one-free Big Macs December 22-23: 50-cent Double Cheeseburgers

50-cent Double Cheeseburgers December 24-25: Pick up four deal

Season of Sharing (Image via McDonald's)

McGold Card Holiday

What would you do if you were given a card that allowed you lifetime access to free McDonald's? For instance, you could surprise your neighbors with midweek Chicken McNuggets, treat your best buddy to a morning McCafé coffee pick-me-up, or surprise diners behind you at the Drive Thru with complimentary meals on a Saturday night.

McGold Card (Image via McDonald's)

Even though there are countless options, there is only one way to find out. Beginning on Monday, December 5, 2022, each purchase you make using the company's app puts you one step closer to winning a McGold Card for three of your closest friends or family members as well as yourself.

McDonald’s Holiday Merch

You'll also have access to exclusive new merchandise if you spend at least $1 in the app between December 7 and December 14. On Wednesday, December 7, you can find dipping sauce crossword puzzles, Dream Order pajamas, McDonald's AM and PM Wrapper Hoodies in Egg McMuffin and Cheeseburger designs, and Chicken McNuggets stockings.

Then on December 14, Diamond Supply Co. will release a Hamburger graphic t-shirt, sweatshirt, and beanie. You can't possibly consume all of McDonald’s in one month.

McDonald’s distributed free turkeys via coupons in November

A McDonald’s restaurant in Central New York supported the local community throughout the holiday season. On Wednesday, November 9, from 5 pm onward, Grant Kemmerer, the owner, and manager of a Syracuse McDonald’s situated at 1804 Teall Avenue, gave away free turkeys via coupons.

To claim a free turkey weighing up to 14 pounds at selected Wegmans stores, community members received Wegmans gift coupons from Kemmerer, according to organizers. The precise number of gift cards that were offered was not given.

