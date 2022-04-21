What is White Castle’s new slider made of? Restaurant chain adds 1920s-inspired burger to their permanent menu

White Castle is paying homage to its very first burger by permanently adding it to its menu under the name 'The 1921 Slider.'

This rollout celebrates 101 years of what is widely acknowledged to be the world's first fast-food hamburger chain, which first opened its doors in September 1921.

The 1921 Slider is considered the franchise's "most significant product innovation since adding a slice of cheese to its Sliders in 1962." It harkens back to the 1920s with the accompanying Coca-Cola Crème Soda.

White Castle's 'The 1921 Slider' adds a few twists to the original 1921 hamburger

The 1921 Slider is only White Castle's fourth innovation since the turn of the century, a testament to its approach - "If it ain't broke, don't fix it."

However, when the brand sets its sights on innovation, it comes out with guns blazing. Its pioneering Impossible Slider, released in 2018, was the first of its kind in the fast-food restaurant industry.

In a press release announcing the launch of the 1921 Slider, Lynn Blashford, Chief Marketing Officer for White Castle, said:

"The 1921 Slider brings our menu full circle to the hamburger that started it all. It's been so popular in our limited release that we can't wait for Cravers in all of our restaurant markets to enjoy this fresh take on our 101-year-old slider recipe."

The robust slider does away with the chain's signature square patties to revert to its original thicker and round beef patties.

The perfectly seared patty is then topped with cheddar cheese, grilled caramelized onions, a slice of Roma tomato, pickles, and, in a first, lettuce.

Blashford added:

"We're excited to give our customers this additional menu option that harkens back to our beginning. Although we've made a lot of updates over 10 decades, the all-new 1921 Slider comes as close as ever to that very first slider with a few new twists."

White Castle began market testing of the 1921 Slider in Cincinnati last year. Boosted by positive feedback, the product was introduced in St. Louis, Nashville, and Louisville. The slider has already hit shelves in a number of states, but New York will have to wait until June to get a taste of this special burger.

Lisa Ingram, the CEO of White Castle and a fourth-generation Ingram family member, said in a press release:

"My great-grandfather came up with many brilliant ideas as he launched White Castle in 1921 and in the decades to follow. Thanks to him, innovation has been part of our DNA from the very beginning, and he would be so pleased to see that our team members' drive to innovate is as strong as ever."

The fast food chain's nostalgic endeavors do not end with the 1921 Slider. Their retro Coca-Cola Crème Soda was introduced solely to complement the hamburger. The drink was the only soda on the menu alongside the chain's handful of other offerings back in 1921.

The Coca-Cola Crème Soda, marketed as the classic Coke flavor paired with just the right amount of rich creme soda, could also be eyeing a larger release.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh