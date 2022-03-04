×
Create
Notifications

McFarlane Toys x Batman Beyond: How to pre-order, expected release date, and more about the DC Multiverse figure

McFarlane Toys has released new figures based on the old &#039;Batman Beyond animated&#039; series (Image via IMDb &amp; @mcfarlane_toys_official/Instagram)
McFarlane Toys has released new figures based on the old 'Batman Beyond animated' series (Image via IMDb & @mcfarlane_toys_official/Instagram)
Amlan Chakraborty
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 04, 2022 09:40 AM IST
Feature

McFarlane Toys has released a new figure to their DC Multiverse line based on the old Batman Beyond animated series, and it's an exclusive!

The design of this Batman figure is battle-damaged, with exposed hardware and glow-in-the-dark elements. A Batarang, two jet-booster effect pieces, alternate hands, a flight stand, and an art card are also included.

Details about McFarlane Toys x Batman Beyond

Release date and how to pre-order

This Batman Beyond variation figure is exclusive, and the only way to pre-order one is on Entertainment Earth for $22.99. It has a May release date.

As far as the information is available, this is their first McFarlane Toys exclusive, and it's a wonderful one, so fans should get one before eBay becomes the one remaining option.

What's unique about each of these pieces?

Following a wave of these variants released in January, the latest DC Multiverse figures have arrived. This wave features up to 22 articulation points, a variety of accessories, and a collectible art card with each figure.

Preorder Now: New McFarlane Toys, DC Multiverse Batman Beyond Action Figures!Link ➡️ bit.ly/31w6Wig#ActionFigure #ActionFigures #DCComics #BatmanBeyond #McFarlaneToys #DCMultiverse https://t.co/HcueaHLPHC

The unmasked Batwoman, Inque as Batman Beyond, and Blight (meltdown variant) were among the figures in the lineup, with more information on those figures available here.

1) DC Multiverse Batwoman (Unmasked)

DC Multiverse, Batman Beyond - Batwoman Unmasked!Order here ➡️ entertainmentearth.com/product/mf1575…#DCComics #BatmanBeyond #Batwoman #DCMultiverse #McFarlaneToys https://t.co/R2Af9yERim

This action figure can be pre-ordered at Entertainment Earth for $19.99. Batwoman comes with two sets of alternate hands, two sets of blasters, a Batarang, an art card, and a base.

2) DC Multiverse Inque as Batman Beyond

The regular version of Batman Beyond from McFarlane Toys is now up for pre-order! #DCComics #McFarlaneToys #DCMultiverse #Batman #BatmanBeyond - buff.ly/3rxy6wP https://t.co/75QD9yizlR

This action figure can be pre-ordered at Entertainment Earth for $19.99. Inque comes with a Batarang, an art card, and a base.

3) DC Multiverse Comic Blight (meltdown variant)

A look at Target exclusive McFarlane Toys, Batman Beyond - Blight! 📸: @Asokathegeek Order Now ➡️ goto.target.com/RyKEq7#ActionFigure #ActionFigures #McFarlaneToys #BatmanBeyond #Blight https://t.co/KZykxFTgf8

This action figure can be pre-ordered at Entertainment Earth for $19.99. Blight includes two green flames that slide over his fists, as well as an image card and a base.

Other McFarlane DC Multiverse figurines which were recently released

McFarlane Toys concluded their Winter Showcase event over the weekend with two waves of DC Multiverse figurines that collectors will be clamoring for.

The Joker Dragon vehicle, Batman Duke Thomas, Batman of Earth-22 Infected, and an unmasked Gold Label variant of Zur-En-Arrh Batman were all included in Wave 1.

Also Read Article Continues below

MegaFigs of the Man-Bat and Killer Croc were included in Wave 2, as well as a conventional, 7-inch scale figure of Ghost-Maker.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी