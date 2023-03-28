Kelly Bullwinkle, a Crafton Hills College student and misfit from Redlands, California, went missing in September 2003 while her mother was away on duty as a Coast Guard. Bullwinkle was last seen leaving a local restaurant where she worked part-time. Authorities initially suspected this was a drug-related case until her body was found buried in a shallow grave. It was later revealed that she was shot to death.

The ensuing investigation led officials to two of Bullwinkle's friends, Kinzie Noordman and Damien Guerrero. The latter was linked to the crime because of a gun he once owned, which was the same weapon used to kill the 18-year-old. Noordman confessed that they only intended to scare the victim with the gun but shot her dead instead.

The synopsis states:

"After sweet, insecure Kelly Bullwinkle is found dead in a remote area, investigators uncover a web of jealousy and deceit among friends; but no one is prepared for the ultimate betrayal behind her murder."

Kelly Bullwinkle was shot twice and found in a shallow grave weeks later

In September 2003, Kelly Bullwinkle, 18, who was once a misfit while studying at Redland East Valley High School, was a freshman at Crafton Hills College and worked part-time at a local fast-food restaurant called Baker’s Drive-Thru. Her mother worked in the Coast Guard and was mostly away, which left her alone for the most part.

However, on September 15, the 18-year-old was reported missing. Reports state that she was last seen two days ago, leaving her place of work. A missing person investigation was initiated as her mother and friends began looking for her and put up posters all across town. The search stopped when her body was found in a shallow grave on October 4 of the same year.

Three men playing paintball in the area discovered the gravesite in the Ghost Town part of the locality. An autopsy confirmed that she was shot twice – one fatal shot to the head, while the second one barely grazed her. Authorities also discovered a .25-caliber shell casing inside the grave. Her abandoned car was also found at Ontario Mills.

Two of Kelly Bullwinkle's friends from high school, Kinzie Noordman and Damien Guerrero were connected to the killing

Kelly Bullwinkle's high school friend circle including - Kinzie Noordman, Elody Romero, and Romero's boyfriend, Damien Guerrero - first came to light during the investigation. She allegedly had a strained bond with Romero because the former had a crush on Guerrero. Authorities even found suspicious messages on Bullwinkle's computer which led them to Romero, who was ruled out as a suspect after providing a solid alibi.

Investigators then learned that Guerrero owned a gun that was later confirmed to be identical to the one used to murder Bullwinkle. His alibi was their friend Noordman, who claimed to have been to the movies on the night the victim disappeared. Guerrero claimed to have met his girlfriend afterwards.

Richard K. De Atley @RKDeAtley Gov. Gavin Newsom has reversed a parole recommendation for Damien Guerrero, the Highland man sentenced in 2008 for his role in the killing of Redlands teen Kelly Bullwinkle 16 years ago. Story coming. Gov. Gavin Newsom has reversed a parole recommendation for Damien Guerrero, the Highland man sentenced in 2008 for his role in the killing of Redlands teen Kelly Bullwinkle 16 years ago. Story coming.

Kinzie Noordman, however, admitted to being with Kelly Bullwinkle on the night she was murdered. Noordman confessed that she and Damien Guerrero intended to scare her with a gun, but he accidentally fired a shot and the bullet grazed the 18-year-old. Instead of calling authorities, Noordman then fatally shot her in the head before heading to the mall for an alibi.

Other evidence discovered, including emails exchanged between Noordman and Bullwinkle three days before the murder, suggested that they shared a strained friendship. Noordman also helped in the latter's missing person's investigation and tried to mislead authorities by pointing at drug dealers and related connections in the disappearance.

