5 facts about Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 disappearance

Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 tragically disappeared on March 8, 2014. The international passenger flight MH370 vanished from the face of the earth while on its way to Beijing Capital International Airport in China. The incident is considered one of the biggest mysteries in aviation history.

Netflix's brand new limited docu-series, MH370: The Plane That Disappeared, will examine and depict the bone-chilling real-life story of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370. The series, which consists of three parts, will arrive exclusively on Netflix on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

As per the official synopsis for the docuseries:

"On March 8, 2014, Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 began its routine red-eye from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 passengers and crew on board. Shortly after takeoff, the plane disappeared from radar screens, and no one in charge could explain why."

The synopsis continues:

"Nine years later, the event is still a disturbing, unresolved mystery, and the three-part speculative docuseries MH370: The Plane That Disappeared brings together a global community of family members, scientists and investigative journalists, all of whom continue to search for answers."

Since news of the docu-series was dropped by Netflix, the audience has been buzzing with anticipation to learn all about the heartbreaking 2014 disappearance case.

Most expensive search in history, and 4 other significant facts about the 2014 disappearance case of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370

1) MH370 was flying from Kuala Lumpur International Airport when the shocking incident took place

Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, also known as MH370 or MAS370, was an international passenger flight that mysteriously vanished after taking off from Malaysia's famous Kuala Lumpur International Airport on March 8, 2014. The international flight was supposed to land at China's Beijing Capital International Airport.

All the crew members of the aircraft, which was reportedly a Boeing 777-200ER, were registered under the name 9M-MRO. The crew last communicated with ATC 38 minutes after takeoff time. The last bit of communication took place when the aircraft was reportedly flying over the South China Sea.

2) Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 was last tracked for an hour by military radar

A still from MH370: The Plane That Disappeared (Image Via Rotten Tomatoes)

A few minutes after the last communication with ATC took place, the doomed flight got lost from the radar screens of ATC, but it was somehow tracked by military radar for about an hour.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 was diverging towards the west from its designed flight path. The flight went on to cross the Malay Peninsula and the Andaman Sea after that. MH370 then deserted the radar range (370 km; 230 mi) towards the north of Penang Island in northwestern Peninsular Malaysia.

3) All 12 crew members and 227 passengers are presumed dead

A still from MH370: The Plane That Disappeared (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

The MH370 aircraft had 227 passengers, 10 cabin crew, and two pilots onboard. The pilot in command of the flight was Captain Zaharie Ahmad Shah, while First Officer Fariq Abdul Hamid served as the co-pilot.

There were a total of 153 citizens from China, 38 citizens from Malaysia, and 36 passengers from 12 other countries.

The long list of passengers of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 included Yuanhua Bao, Maoqin Bian, Rui Cao, Jianshe Chen, Tao Gan, Jing Han, Bo Hou, Yi Huang, Yun Chen, Jie Li, Ying Ding, Guowei Dong, Dong Feng, Karmooi Chew, Datin Biby Nazli Mohd Hassim, Anne Daisy, Lee Sew Chu, Dina Mohamed Ramli, Catherine Lawton, Swanand Kolekar, and Yuan Li, among others.

4) The search for the MH370 flight was the most expensive one in aviation history

A still from MH370: The Plane That Disappeared (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

The extensive search for the disappeared aircraft made aviation history by becoming the most expensive search. It initially focused on the Andaman Sea and South China Sea, before the flight's automated communications analysis with an Inmarsat satellite pointed out a probable crash location in the southern part of the Indian Ocean.

Between 2015 and 2016, several debris pieces washed ashore in the western part of the Indian Ocean. Several of these pieces were reportedly confirmed to have been a part of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370.

After three years of searches failed to find the flight, the Joint Agency Coordination Center, which was the head of the operation, withdrew its activities in 2017. Another search was launched in 2018 by a private contractor named Ocean Infinity, which also failed and was withdrawn after six months.

5) The case of the disappearance of MH370 remains unsolved

A still from MH370: The Plane That Disappeared (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

Depending mostly on the data from the Inmarsat satellite, ATSB initially proposed that a hypoxia event was the main reason behind the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, although consensus has yet to be reached regarding this particular theory.

At different stages of the case, probable hijacking scenes were also considered, entailing the involvement of the crew members. Other than that, several other vanishing theories have also been proposed in the media. Apart from an inconclusive report by the Malaysian Ministry of Transport, nothing much regarding the case has been discovered.

Catch MH370: The Plane That Disappeared, which will premiere on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, exclusively on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes