Christina Harris, a mother-of-two from Michigan, was found unconscious in her house by a neighbor in September 2014. Her husband, Jason, had left home for work that morning and took their two children along with him. The medical examiner initially ruled the cause of death to be an accidental overdose.

However, the suspicious circumstances around Christina's death prompted her family to raise concerns. Police then used her frozen breast milk stored in the refrigerator to crack the case. The milk reportedly tested negative for controlled substances. Other clues, including a $120,000 in life insurance payout, pointed at her husband's involvement in the crime.

After Christina's case was declared a homicide, Jason Harris was charged with murder in 2019. He was later found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder, among other charges, receiving a life sentence without parole.

Expand Tweet

Meet, Marry, Murder on Lifetime is slated to revisit Christina Harris' murder by her husband in an episode titled Milking a Murder. The official synopsis of the episode states:

"Christina and Jason Harris fall in love, get married and have two children; Christina makes a shocking discovery followed by a deadly plot that gets blown wide open when a mother's frozen breast milk cracks the case."

The upcoming episode will air on the channel at 10 pm ET on Monday, August 14, 2023.

The medical examiner initially ruled Christina Harris' cause of death to be an accidental "heroin" overdose

Expand Tweet

According to several reports, 36-year-old Christina Harris was found unresponsive in their home in the Flint suburb of Davison north of Detriot, Michigan, by a neighbor on September 29, 2014. Her husband, Jason, who was at work with their two children had asked the neighbor, a nurse, to check on Christina after failing to get in touch with her.

NBC reported that Christina was found out-cold in bed, and by the time police arrived at the house, Jason Harris had returned from work. The husband told officers that the victim had been suffering from a cold and was coughing badly that morning when he left for work. He also claimed that she had been restless while sleeping.

The outlet reported that a medical examiner ruled the cause of death to be an accidental overdose after finding heroin in her body. This shocked Christina's family and friends because she wasn't known to be a substance abuser. Those close to her asserted that she was a mother of two children, including an infant, and maintained "that she would never use drugs, let alone heroin."

Suspicion fell on Christina Harris' husband after multiple witnesses claimed that he spoke of having her murdered

Expand Tweet

Shortly after Christina Harris' death, shocking revelations about her marriage with Jason started to surface. The following month, Jason's siblings informed the police that he was involved in an affair, and on one occasion, they had heard him talk about getting "rid of Christina." Moreover, the victim's family described their marriage as "rocky."

One of the couple's neighbors claimed that Jason spoke of giving Christina her cereal and milk the night before. He allegedly told them that she dropped the bowl and passed out while eating. Jason's co-workers also revealed that he admitted to putting Xanax pills in his wife's water and previously talked about having her murdered.

In addition, the NBC report mentioned that numerous other witnesses came forward alleging that Jason had been contacting multiple other women following Christina's death and that he did not want to divorce to avoid paying child support or alimony. He also feared losing his children. Prosecutors believed "he put heroin into her cereal and milk the night that she died."

Jason had reportedly received $120,000 in life insurance benefits, and two weeks after Christina's death, another woman moved into his house. Police also used Christina's frozen breast milk stored in the refrigerator to confirm that she did not consume drugs. The milk tested negative for controlled substances and took the case in a different direction.

The investigation into Christina Harris' death continued in the years that followed until the medical examiner officially declared the case a homicide in August 2019. After this, Jason Harris was arrested with premeditated murder, solicitation of murder, and delivery of a controlled substance.

According to The Cinemaholic, Jason pleaded not guilty to the above-mentioned charges and stood trial in November 2021. A jury found the 47-year-old guilty on all charges. He was later sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Learn more about Christina Harris' poisoning death on Lifetime's Meet, Marry, Murder this Monday.