Meet the six divorced couples of The Big D on USA Network

The Big D, USA Network’s upcoming reality dating show, comes with a twist. In the upcoming show, singles will try and find love but will have to do while living with their exes. The reality show will feature six divorced couples who may or may not be completely over it as they live together in a luxurious villa in Costa Rica.

USA Network’s press release reads about the upcoming show:

"Some of the romance hopefuls are looking to rekindle with their ex while others are eager to find a connection elsewhere. No matter the motive, there's a shared desire to find closure and a guarantee for drama as they watch their ex's form new bonds."

Tune in on Wednesday, June 14, at 10 pm ET to watch the season premiere of The Big D on USA Network.

Meet the cast of The Big D

In USA Network’s upcoming dating show, six former couples will come together to give love another chance. As these singles get ready to spend several weeks on an island in Costa Rica, they will initially be unaware of their exes also being a part of the show.

Finding love is not easy, especially if you include your ex in the process. Set to appear in the show are six couples who once were in love, and now they’ll either fall back in love or watch their former significant others fall in love with other people.

Ariel Lyndsey and Blair Delgado

The Big D couple were married for four and a half years. However, their relationship came to an end when Blair cheated on her. While Ariel is still open to rekindling their relationship, Blair has moved on and is looking for something new.

Casey Costa and Brooks Peters

The upcoming cast members of the USA Network show were married for two years. Like most exes, one of them is ready to move on as Brooks would still like to be with Casey, but she would much rather date someone she meets on the show.

Alexis Nicole and Devon Wright

Meet the cast of the upcoming USA Network show (Image via Instagram/@temptationtv)

These contestants were married for a year and didn’t have the most perfect relationship with each other’s parents. Devon’s tendencies to start fights served as the end of them, but the two are open to giving each other another chance.

Dede Lewis and Thakur Wint

The Big D couple were legally together for a year and a half and are from Boca Raton, Florida. While Thakur is still in love with Dede and doesn’t want to see her with anyone else, his ex-wife wants to find love with someone new.

Ally Lee and David Mims

Meet the cast of the upcoming USA Network show (Image via Instagram/@temptationtv)

The two were together for five years however, in a trailer, Ally claims it was six, while David only remembers their time together to be of four years. They two called it quits after Ally cheated on him but is open to trying things again.

Gillian Messina and David Novello

High school sweethearts Gillian and David were married for four years. However, the pandemic caused a divide between them which caused them to get a divorce.

Tune in on Wednesday, June 14, at 10 pm ET to watch the season premiere of The Big D on USA Network.

Poll : 0 votes