Megan Thee Stallion x Goldbelly: Where to buy, price, and everything to know about Megan's H-Town Hottie Pie

Megan Thee Stallion's food collaborations come in as hot as her catchy chart-toppers. On March 14, the rapper unveiled Megan's H-Town Hottie Pie in honor of Pi Day.

The partnership with gourmet food delivery site Goldbelly is an ode to Megan Thee Stallion's latest duet with Dua Lipa, Sweetest Pie, which dropped last Friday.

Megan's H-Town Hottie Pie is now available to order on Goldbelly's website for $59.00.

Megan Thee Stallion's new pie pays homage to her hometown

Megan's H-Town Hottie Pie is a fresh take on the classic pecan pie (Image Credit: Goldbelly)

A twist on the classic pecan pie, Goldbelly describes Megan's H-Town Hottie Pie as "deliciously decadent, sweet n' salty, rich and gooey." The luxurious pie is chock-full of coconut pecans and butterscotch chips. It lives up to Megan Thee Stallion's grand persona with its finishing touch of edible gold.

This 10-inch "Texan-sized dose of sweetness," earning its cleverly dubbed nickname 'THEE Sweetest Pie,' pays homage to her hometown of Houston. The eight-slice pie arrives in custom packaging that's perfect for gifting.

Slated to be delivered after St. Patrick's Day (March 17), the frozen pie can last up to a week at room temperature. However, if you wish to preserve it for longer, pop it in the freezer, and it's good for up to a month. The 'H-Town Hottie Pie' is best enjoyed at room temperature.

In a release, Megan Thee Stallion said:

“Y’all, I’m so excited to partner with the hotties at Goldbelly. Ya girl wanted to create the sweetest pie of the century and my fam at Goldbelly did not disappoint. With the Texas-sized dose of sweetness it’s serving up, if you don’t have my pie in your mouth you are missing out!”

The rapper, who gave herself the moniker 'Queen of Pies,' also ranked 'The Sweetest Pie' in a Goldbelly TV promotional video.

After tasting a plethora of delectable pies from across the US (all available on Goldbelly), Stallion bestowed the title upon the White Texas Trash Pie. She said:

"Shout out to Texas, y'all know exactly how to make my taste buds dance."

Megan Thee Stallion's other ventures into food collaborations

This isn't the Grammy-winning musician's first venture into promotional food collaborations. It was only last month that Megan Thee Stallion starred in Lay's first-ever Super Bowl commercial with Charlie Puth.

The campaign for the Flamin' Hot versions of Cheetos and Doritos Cool Ranch chips featured a hoard of animals who went wild after tasting the chips. Stallion and Puth lent their voices to a fiery songbird and a beatboxing fox, respectively, for a fresh take on Salt-N-Pepa's classic hit, Push It.

Prior to this, Popeye's Savage collaboration with the rapper — the 'Hottie Sauce' — created ripples back in October 2021. The sweet and bold sauce had a hint of spice from Aleppo peppers in addition to its signature flavors of apple cider vinegar and honey.

TINA SNOW @theestallion THEE HOTTIE SAUCE IS OUT TODAY @Popeyes 🧡🧡🧡🧡 can’t wait until the hotties get to finally taste it THEE HOTTIE SAUCE IS OUT TODAY @Popeyes 🧡🧡🧡🧡 can’t wait until the hotties get to finally taste it😛

The 'Hottie Sauce' was served as a side dip or a condiment on Popeye's best-selling chicken sandwich. The accompanying co-branded merchandise drop also helped make this collaboration a huge hit. In fact, Stallion went one step further and became a Popeye's franchise owner and business partner.

