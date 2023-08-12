Meghan Markle: Everything to know about the blue NuCalm wrist patch the royal sported in California

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, left a lot of fans amused and concerned when she was spotted sporting a blue NuCalm wrist patch in California. On Thursday, August 10, the 42-year-old was seen walking around in a parking lot in Montecito, California, with her bodyguard nearby.

The mysterious blue wrist patch on Megan's arm was confirmed by Hello magazine to be a NuCalm Biosignal Processing Disc. The NuCalm wrist patch is a tool that primarily helps relieve stress and improve sleep quality. The one-time-use disc helps to simplify the process of parasympathetic nervous system activation.

Meghan Markle sporting the NuCalm patch (Image via X/@mopeng)

The NuCalm patch wasn't the only eye-catching item the Duchess of Sussex sported in her California outing. She was found walking around with a caramel-colored Max Mara Raspoli Coat, a printed blue and tan cashmere Hermès Rayures D'Ete Shawl, and plain white pants. She also rocked Chanel slingbacks, a Givenchy Belt, and a white Goyard tote.

Meghan Markle resides in Montecito with her husband, Prince Harry, and two children. This was the first time she was spotted in public following the removal of the HRH title from her husband's name on the official Royal Family website earlier this week.

What is the NuCalm Biosignal Processing Disc sported by Meghan Markle?

The most interesting thing Meghan Markle was sporting was not any of her designer clothes but a simple blue patch on the wrist that raised many eyebrows. According to Hello Magazine, the patch was a NuCalm Biosignal Processing Disc. NuCalm describes the disc as a remote control for the brain. According to NuCalm's official website:

"The NuCalm Biosignal Processing Disc provides the resonance and frequencies to ensure a fast-acting, deep, and long-lasting NuCalm experience."

The single-use disc was available in packs of 20 and 100 at $80 and $400, respectively.

The NuCalm Biosignal Processing disc worn by Meghan Markle

The description of a Youtube video posted by NuCalm talked about the science behind the patches.

"Each Biosignal processing disc holds the electromagnetic frequency patterns of GABA and its precursors to deliver a pure biosignal to your body."

"When placed on the inside of your left wrist, at your Pericardium-6 acupuncture point, the Biosignal processing disc sends a signal directly to the pericardial sac, which is rich in autonomic nerve fibers, which then transmit the signals to your brain," the description read.

This initiates the process of increased output from the vagal nerve. It slows down cellular actions and the "overfiring of neurons." Hence, preparing the body to be relaxed and starting the process of "slowing down the body."

The Tonny Robbins website defines NuCalm as an:

"FDA-approved clinical system designed to help your mind and body relax naturally within just minutes."

NuCalm is the only neuroscience technology aimed at reducing stress and increasing sleep quality. It was designed by Dr. Blake Holloway, a neuroscientist, to treat patients with PTSD. The technology has not yet reported any side effects and requires no supervision.

The technology manipulates brain waves to help calm the brain and allows users to flip the adrenaline switch on the brain whenever needed. NuCalm also claimed that its neuro acoustic software was clinically proven to create a "physiological state change" in the brain and body.