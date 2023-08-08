Who is Mia Dio? Influencer goes viral for using AI to catch cheating boyfriend 

Mia Dio, a 22-year-old TikTok influencer, has recently gone viral for one of her videos about AI technology. On April 19, 2023, the influencer shared a video and claimed in the caption that she cloned her boyfriend’s voice using artificial intelligence to find out if he was cheating on her.

Even though the video was shared months ago, it recently gained traction again, and netizens were curious to know how Mia did it. The influencer began the video by saying that she grew suspicious about how her boyfriend, Billy, had been acting.

Mia explained that she used AI voice cloning software to replicate Billy's voice, which sounded exactly like his, and proceeded to call Billy’s best friend to figure out if he had lied to her about what he had been doing the previous night.

She imported voicemails left by Billy on the voice-cloning software and typed in the dialogue she wanted Billy to tell his friend. She then used his iPad to call the friend, listening to the conversation with anticipation.

Weirdly, the friend seemed convinced by the robotic reconstruction of Mia’s alleged boyfriend’s voice. The friend unknowingly engaged in a conversation with whom he thought was Billy and told him how he picked some random girl at the party the night prior and made out with her publicly.

"I'm going to AI clone my boyfriend's voice" - Mia Dio is known for her humorous content and her cheater-tracking hack

Mia Dio started gaining popularity on YouTube, where she used to post humorous content. Her videos focus on "story time" skits, makeup tutorials, and lifestyle and travel vlogs. She gained more fame after she opened her TikTok account and started posting there. Mia has amassed over 5.2 million followers on the platform.

Mia advocates for animal welfare through her social media platforms. Back in May, the influencer shared on Instagram about her achievement of graduating from Florida International University with an International Relations major and a Political Science minor.

In June, Mia Dio shared the heartbreaking news of going through a miscarriage after two months of pregnancy.

However, the influencer got back to posting her usual content later. Her viral AI video to catch a cheating boyfriend prompted many questions. Some wondered whether Mia Dio was pregnant by her cheating partner, while other people said that she did not have a boyfriend.

A lot of people also flooded her with messages of praise and sympathy. Several people lauded her for being smart and using AI to bust her infidel partner.

However, Mia Dio later revealed that the video was a skit, or rather, an orchestrated prank, and her boyfriend as well as his friend were in on it from the very beginning. She contextualized the skit by saying that she wanted to share this hack with anyone who might be suspicious of their partner’s behavior. Mia added that the response to the video proved that this hack was effective in exposing cheaters.

Speaking about how the prank came to fruition, Mia said:

“One night, [my boyfriend] and I are talking and it comes up how you can genuinely clone someone's voice. I remember watching the news and they were talking about that AI kidnapping scam, and I thought it was crazy."

The TikTok star continued,

"Right around the same time, the AI Drake song went super viral and I was blown away at how realistic it sounded. From there, I began thinking about scenarios in my own life that an AI voice imitation would have been useful.”

Mia Dio also shared that she thought about one of her former partners who had cheated on her and how artificial intelligence technology would have saved her a lot of time.

She and her boyfriend decided to try the prank with his voice. Mia said that both of them were shocked at how close the voice results were, and then they came up with the idea to make a fictional video about a cheating boyfriend.