What are hypoallergenic dogs? Pete Davidson rips into PETA in fiery voicemail

American comedian Pete Davidson slammed People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) for calling him out for buying a new dog from a pet store. As per Business Insider, the 29-year-old star left an explicit voicemail for PETA's senior vice president of cruelty investigations Daphna Nachminovitch after they questioned why he bought a puppy instead of adopting it.

The publication states that The King of Staten Island actor began by introducing himself before thanking Nachminovitch sarcastically for remarking publicly that he did not adopt a dog.

"I just want to let you know I’m severely allergic to dogs so I have to get a specific breed."

Explaining his stance further, he said his family dog died some time ago and they are all grieving.

"I’m only not allergic to cavapoos and those type of dogs and my mom’s f***ing dog, who’s two years old, died a week prior and we’re all so sad so I had to get a specific dog."

Then he got angry and said:

"Why don't you do your research before you f**kin' create news stories for people? F**k you and suck my d**k!"

Pete Davidson buying hypoallergenic dogs might help with his allergies

A dog that is hypoallergenic simply indicates that they are less likely to trigger an allergic response. The dog is not always completely allergy safe.

In most cases, allergy patients are allergic to a protein that may be detected in dog saliva and urine. The dog spreads the protein to their skin and coat when they groom themselves. Old skin cells are lost as new ones are created and are released into the environment as dander.

Due to this, people are often informed that they are allergic to dog dander. You come into contact with the protein-coated hair as it is shed into the environment.

Therefore, a dog that is hypoallergenic often sheds less; they frequently have curled coats (which trap hair and dander so that less is lost into the environment) or have less hair. Additionally, they are more likely to have routine grooming, which takes the protein out of the skin and coat.

PETA responded to Pete Davidson's rant stating hypoallergenic dog does not exist

In a statement issued to news outlet TMZ, PETA responded to Pete Davidson's rant about his allergies, stating “there’s no such thing” as a hypoallergenic dog.

“If Pete had done his research, he would know that there’s no such thing as a hypoallergenic dog, that at least a quarter of dogs in shelters are purebreds, and that Petfinder has listings for homeless dogs of every breed under the sun, including the one he purchased.”

Now, Pete Davidson has addressed that he used a “poor choice of words” in the voicemail addressed to the PETA executive but is "not sorry" for standing up for his family.

On June 6, he told the outlet:

“I haven’t seen my mom and sister cry like that in over 20 years. I was trying to cheer up my family. I was already upset that the store had filmed me without my permission or acknowledgment. Then this organisation (Peta) made a public example of us, making our grieving situation worse.”

Adding that he is "upset," he said:

“I shouldn’t have said what I said, but I am not sorry for standing up for myself and my family.”

Pete Davidson's dog, Henry, died last month at the age of 2. The news of its death was made by writer Dave Sirus, who posted a series of Henry's pictures with the Davidson family and wrote a message on behalf of Pete.

