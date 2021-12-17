"Melt this immediately": Rihanna's wax statue at Madame Tussauds Berlin leaves Twitter scandalized

Rihanna's wax statue at Madame Tussauds Berlin was recently updated with a brand new look for the Christmas season. However, the figure left fans disappointed as they claimed it does not resemble the looks of the acclaimed musician.
The updated statue replaced the singer’s signature red pixie hairdo with a long, black fringe hairstyle and lacy, white headband. The latest figure also features pearl accessories and new tattoos but repeats the red Santa-themed jumpsuit from their 2015 update.
Unfortunately, netizens mentioned that the wax figure failed to mirror the Loud hitmaker’s current looks except for similar tattoos. Several fans even took to Twitter to ask the museum to melt the statue with immediate effect:
Madame Tussauds Berlin first unveiled the Good Girl Gone Bad creator’s wax statue in 2011 and underwent a similar Christmas update in 2015. At the time, the figure sported the singer's iconic hair from the Who’s That Chick music video but did not feature any additional accessories.
The internet in disbelief over Rihanna’s updated wax figure at Madame Tussauds Berlin, reacts hilariously to the changes
Madame Tussauds museum is recognized across the globe for its iconic wax figures and replication of eminent personalities through their wax statues. The museum initially opened in London in 1835 and has branched out to different cities and countries over the years.
The venue now serves as a major tourist attraction and features wax figures of renowned global celebrities, historical figures and popular fictional characters from films and television.
As one of the best-selling music artists of all time, Rihanna’s wax figures have been unveiled in several Madame Tussauds museums across different countries. More recently, her wax statue in Madame Tussauds Berlin made news for its controversial Christmas update.
Fans were far from impressed with the new features and took to social media to express their grievances about the wax figures’ mismatched look with the Fenty Beauty founder:
As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Madame Tussauds Berlin will respond to the mass criticism of Rihanna’s wax statue in the days to come. The singer and her team have also refrained from acknowledging the ongoing issue.
