"Melt this immediately": Rihanna's wax statue at Madame Tussauds Berlin leaves Twitter scandalized

Rihanna's wax statue at Madame Tussauds Berlin was recently updated with a brand new look for the Christmas season. However, the figure left fans disappointed as they claimed it does not resemble the looks of the acclaimed musician.

The updated statue replaced the singer’s signature red pixie hairdo with a long, black fringe hairstyle and lacy, white headband. The latest figure also features pearl accessories and new tattoos but repeats the red Santa-themed jumpsuit from their 2015 update.

Unfortunately, netizens mentioned that the wax figure failed to mirror the Loud hitmaker’s current looks except for similar tattoos. Several fans even took to Twitter to ask the museum to melt the statue with immediate effect:

Madame Tussauds Berlin first unveiled the Good Girl Gone Bad creator’s wax statue in 2011 and underwent a similar Christmas update in 2015. At the time, the figure sported the singer's iconic hair from the Who’s That Chick music video but did not feature any additional accessories.

The internet in disbelief over Rihanna’s updated wax figure at Madame Tussauds Berlin, reacts hilariously to the changes

Fans left disappointed with RiRi's Madame Tussauds Berlin wax statue (Image via Fenty Headlines/Twitter)

Madame Tussauds museum is recognized across the globe for its iconic wax figures and replication of eminent personalities through their wax statues. The museum initially opened in London in 1835 and has branched out to different cities and countries over the years.

The venue now serves as a major tourist attraction and features wax figures of renowned global celebrities, historical figures and popular fictional characters from films and television.

As one of the best-selling music artists of all time, Rihanna’s wax figures have been unveiled in several Madame Tussauds museums across different countries. More recently, her wax statue in Madame Tussauds Berlin made news for its controversial Christmas update.

Fans were far from impressed with the new features and took to social media to express their grievances about the wax figures’ mismatched look with the Fenty Beauty founder:

✨Justine✨ @Jus2Nyce21 That wax figure of “Rihanna” that keeps popping up on my timeline be having me weak cause who the hell is that 🤣🤣🤔 That wax figure of “Rihanna” that keeps popping up on my timeline be having me weak cause who the hell is that 🤣🤣🤔

🌺🦋 Certified Vye dame🦋🌺 @Slick_Nay Rihanna wax figure look like lil mama Rihanna wax figure look like lil mama

Joy🥳 @Joy_jooooyyy that Rihanna wax figure 😭😭😭 I saw it for myself in real life and I even said to my friend “that ain’t Rihanna” 💀 that Rihanna wax figure 😭😭😭 I saw it for myself in real life and I even said to my friend “that ain’t Rihanna” 💀

Big Body LEX @_ALEXANDRiA There's way too many reference photos of Rihanna for that wax figure to look like a completely different person. It doesn't even look like her cousin twice removed lmaoooo There's way too many reference photos of Rihanna for that wax figure to look like a completely different person. It doesn't even look like her cousin twice removed lmaoooo

Unicorn Cooter🦄🐈 @MsTickledPink Madame Tussauds Berlin: “Do you like your wax figure?”

Rihanna: Madame Tussauds Berlin: “Do you like your wax figure?”Rihanna: https://t.co/f1WZtx0t2I

ᴠ ᴏꜱᴛ ɪꜱ ᴄᴏᴍɪɴɢ🎄🎁✨ @Lisaplaylist That Rihanna wax figure… don’t look like her at all. That Rihanna wax figure… don’t look like her at all.

Damián Ševčík @2daRaphael Getty Images has creepy wax figurine pics of Rihanna, #googledoesntknow of any rihanna references in live(.)love.a$ap, watched a couple of Masses from Barbados, went to church today for sixty seconds to say hi to the friends there present, watched skiing, congrats ms. Brignone🥳! Getty Images has creepy wax figurine pics of Rihanna, #googledoesntknow of any rihanna references in live(.)love.a$ap, watched a couple of Masses from Barbados, went to church today for sixty seconds to say hi to the friends there present, watched skiing, congrats ms. Brignone🥳!

El Ray Jetson @RayTheRanger Rihanna’s wax figure in Berlin looks like Nancy Benoit and it’s terrifying Rihanna’s wax figure in Berlin looks like Nancy Benoit and it’s terrifying https://t.co/zvFOFuMXuV

LORD PRETTY FLACKO JO-TEE ❄️ @Ace_ofHeARTS That new Rihanna wax sculpture looks like a humanoid rat and I HATE that for her 🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴😑🤦🏽‍♀️ there’s PLENTY of material and resources to refer to in order to create these figures accurately lol That new Rihanna wax sculpture looks like a humanoid rat and I HATE that for her 🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴😑🤦🏽‍♀️ there’s PLENTY of material and resources to refer to in order to create these figures accurately lol

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Madame Tussauds Berlin will respond to the mass criticism of Rihanna’s wax statue in the days to come. The singer and her team have also refrained from acknowledging the ongoing issue.

