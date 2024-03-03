Mercedes AMG x Puma Palermo Pack: Everything we know so far

The Mercedes AMG x Puma Palermo Pack recently appeared on the internet. This latest partnership will offer three variants of Puma’s popular Palermo sneaker design, namely Black Orange, Tan Gum, and Blue Yellow.

The Mercedes AMG x Puma Palermo Pack is predicted to enter the shoe world sometime during the coming months of 2024, as stated by Sole Retriever. Note that the confirmed launch date isn’t revealed as of now.

Reportedly, these shoes will be sold by the online as well as offline locations of Puma. As of the time this article was written, the retail price has not yet been disclosed.

More details about the Mercedes AMG x Puma Palermo Pack

In 2001, the now-defunct Formula One team Jordan Grand Prix used Puma sneakers and kits while competing in races. This marked the beginning of Puma's career in the world of powersports.

At this point, more than twenty years later, Puma is the official collaborator for Formula One, manufacturing gear for enthusiasts as well as gear for teams. Additionally, the German sportswear label is collaborating with Mercedes AMG for a range of Puma Palermo hues. This latest connection comes on the heels of engagement with Mercedes AMG Petronas.

By imbuing the Puma Palermo shape with the high-octane attitude of Mercedes AMG, the Mercedes AMG x Puma Palermo Pack offers a novel approach to the popular shape. Every single pair is offered in three different powerful combinations: Black Orange, Blue Yellow, and Tan Gum.

These hues are designed to capture the spirit of speed and elegance. There is an obvious distinction between the primary color, which dominates the palette, and the secondary shade on the Puma formstrip. The top of the shoes is a luxury blend of suede and canvas.

The Palermo marking that is typically located on the midfoot has been swapped with the recognizable AMG insignia, which is further emphasized with a suede hangtag that has a comparable emblem.

On the other hand, the tongue tag is emblazoned with the illustrious AMG crest, which is a reference to the automobile culture that served as the motivation for the cooperation. To ensure that these shoes stand out both on the street plus in the stands, the silhouette is finished off with a gum rubber sole unit that is both sturdy and versatile.

Be on the lookout for the Mercedes AMG x Puma Palermo sneaker pack that will supposedly hit the shelves in the coming weeks. Those interested in copping them are advised to stay in touch with the shoe brand for timely alerts on their launch.