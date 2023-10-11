Puma Palermo “Clementine” sneakers: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

The Puma Palermo “Clementine” sneakers are emerging as a showstopper for the season. Hailing from Puma, a brand that has carved its legacy in the sports and lifestyle industry since its foundation in 1948, this re-imagined classic is poised to steal the spotlight.

Born in the early '80s, the Palermo silhouette was an instant hit, particularly among the passionate fans in British football stadiums. Today, this iconic shoe is making a triumphant return.

With a release date set for October 16 at 9 am GMT+5:30 and a competitive price tag of $90.00, these sneakers represent a fusion of nostalgia and contemporary design. These amazingly functional pairs will be available on the official website of Puma. For those on the hunt for a mix of history, style, and quality, the Puma Palermo “Clementine” sneakers are the perfect fit.

Puma Palermo “Clementine” sneakers are set to be launched on October 16

Closer look on Puma Palermo “Clementine” sneakers (Image via Twitter/@SneakerVisionz)

This rendition of the Palermo sneaker boasts a vibrant Vine-Clementine color. The shoe's design remains loyal to the original, with its signature tag prominently placed on the upper.

The T-toe construction provides a touch of the nostalgic, coupled with the timeless gum sole. In terms of material, the sneaker has a sturdy leather upper paired with a suede base, ensuring durability without compromising on style.

Branding and additional details of Puma Palermo “Clementine” sneakers

Puma Palermo “Clementine” sneakers (Image via Twitter/@SneakerVisionz)

Puma’s emphasis on brand recognition is evident in the Palermo’s design. The sneaker showcases a leather Formstrip, which carries the foil-printed PUMA branding, a mark of authenticity.

Moreover, the suede tongue is adorned with a debossed PUMA branded label, complemented by mesh backing, amplifying its appeal.

Synthetic elements and sole construction

Going beyond the external aesthetics, the Palermo “Clementine” incorporates a synthetic lining, ensuring comfort for the wearer. The inclusion of a synthetic sockliner further enhances the sneaker’s comfort quotient.

Built of Puma Palermo “Clementine” sneakers (Image via Twitter/@SneakerVisionz)

To complete the design, the rubber midsole and outsole provide the necessary grip and cushioning, making it ideal for daily wear.

Commitment to responsible manufacturing

Puma, being a responsible brand, ensures its leather products align with sustainable practices. The sneakers are a result of responsible manufacturing, as endorsed by the Leather Working Group. Those interested can find more about Puma's commitment at www.leatherworkinggroup.com.

Historic legacy meets modern design

Diving into the rich history of Puma, the Palermo silhouette was first introduced in the early 1980s. It swiftly gained popularity, especially among the terrace audiences in British football stadiums.

Detailed look of Palermo “Clementine” sneakers (Image via Twitter/@SneakerVisionz)

Reviving this classic, Puma has ensured that the Palermo maintains its core elements, catering to loyal fans while attracting new admirers.

To conclude, the Puma Palermo “Clementine” sneakers are not just another pair of foortwear. They show what Puma stands for: its rich past, its trendy designs, and its promise to make things in a way that's good for the planet.

There's no wonder that every Puma fan is awaiting this release. Those who have been a Palermo fan before or are getting fascinated for the first time by its look, these sneakers will be a perfect addition to their shoe collection.