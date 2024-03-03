Puma MB.03 Low Multi-color shoes: Everything we know so far

The Puma MB.03 Low “Multi-color” sneakers most recently appeared online. This colorway is entirely decked in a Purple/Red-Yellow palette.

The Puma MB.03 Low “Multi-Color” is anticipated to enter the shoe market sometime around the coming weeks of 2024, as mentioned by Sole Retriever. Note that the shoe label hasn’t disclosed the official launch date.

Reportedly, these pairs will be made available for purchase through Puma as well as certain retailers, both online and in-store. As this article is being written, the retail price has not yet been revealed as well.

More details about the Puma MB.03 Low Multi-color shoes

As a result of LaMelo Ball's injury, the Charlotte Hornets ended up having a difficult time making progress. Despite this, Ball and his distinctive sneaker collection from Puma have been making strides in recent years.

Because of its creative layouts, advanced engineering, and partnerships with multiple brands, the MB collections, which currently center on the MB.03, have attracted the interest of sneaker lovers and basketball fans alike.

With the MB.03 receiving a low-top revamp, it follows in the footsteps of its prior works, which were released in low-top style with great popularity.

To set itself apart from the competition, the next Puma MB.03 Low Multi-Color features a vivid and striking exterior design. In contrast to the typical model, this low-top variation removes the slash effect previously present on the top portion and replaces it with textile inserts.

The design of these toppings features a marbled combination of purple, red, and yellow, which results in an aesthetically pleasing effect that is difficult to ignore. Yellow embellishments enhance the TPU eyelet and sock liner located over this. The foundational layer of the upper is made of red mesh, and the laces match the foundation.

The phoenix and the "1 of 1" emblem are displayed on the tongue as part of LaMelo's branding approach. Compared to the regular MB.03, the heel has been slightly modified and boasts a co-branded touch that seamlessly blends the trademarks of both Puma and Melo for an attractive look.

This time around, the sole unit is a subtle outsole that is purple with red speckles and loyal to the original shape. These elements combine to encapsulate the cutting-edge cushioning technology known as Nitro Foam.

Be on the lookout for the Puma MB.03 Low “Multi-color” shoes that will be accessible in the coming weeks of 2024. Interested shoppers are advised to stay in touch with Puma’s site for timely alerts on their arrival.