Mercy Road ending explained: What happened to Ruby?

Mercy Road is a psychological thriller by John Curran. It follows protagonist Tom, played by Luke Bracey, who is on a challenging and introspective journey. He is desperately trying to save his daughter Ruby, portrayed by Martha Kate Morgan. Mercy Road is an original, darkly idiosyncratic thriller. It is rated R for language. It is available for streaming on Hulu.

The story begins when Tom receives a call from his 12-year-old daughter, Ruby, pleading to be rescued. A call from an unknown person informs him that Ruby has been abducted. The person demands that Tom comply with all instructions, which includes pretending that he is the one who stole his daughter.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Mercy Road.

Finally, Tom succeeds in rescuing Ruby, but the police later shoot and kill him.

What happens to Ruby in Mercy Road?

In Mercy Road, Tom learns about some images that were circulating at Ruby's school. This happened the day before she was abducted. He left Ruby many messages, saying that it wasn't her fault and that it could happen to anybody. Like all his texts, this one went unanswered. Meanwhile, Terri (Alex Malone), his ex-wife, thought Ruby was with Tom when someone witnessed a guy putting the 12-year-old in a vehicle.

However, Tom didn’t know where Ruby was and had been looking for her the entire night. Dario and Sarah, Ruby’s friends, also told Tom they hadn’t seen Ruby for a day, adding that she feared what would happen to her image if her photographs were posted online.

While Tom was searching for his daughter by driving across town, he got an unusual phone call from a stranger. He ignored it and initially hung up. However, Toby Jones, the associate, caught his attention when he called Tom from his daughter's phone.

To save his daughter, Tom acquiesced. The mediator advised Tom to continue driving until further notice. The caller asked him to accept responsibility for Bader's demise. Tom forcibly entered the residence and fatally assaulted Bader, thereby severing his malevolent ties with perilous individuals.

Ruby was used as collateral by the individuals while they were at the residence. Ruby would be exchanged for goods with Tom. Ruby would die of asphyxiation following Tom's sixty-minute time limit.

What happened to Bader and Terry in Mercy Road?

In Mercy Road, Tom is a short-tempered guy who often engages in small fights due to his alcoholism. Terri ended their marriage and left with Ruby when she reached her breaking point. She later wed Shane Bader, a guy who worked as an insurance agent. Following the marriage, Bader assumed the role of Ruby's primary caretaker, which Tom resented.

Tom accused Bader of separating him from his daughter. He never suspected him of being a pedophile. Bader has been attracted to Ruby since Terri married him. Bader sought an opening and, when finding one, sedated Ruby to capture nude photographs and videos of her. He then attempted to extort Ruby using those photographs. If she didn't comply with his requests, he threatened to make the information public.

Tom learned about the situation and, acting impulsively, fatally assaulted Bader at his residence. The blood on Tom's hands at the beginning of the film was Bader's. Bader was associated with dubious individuals who abducted Ruby to pressure Tom into complying with their demands.

Tom has just 37 minutes remaining to save Ruby, necessitating prompt action. The associate assigned Tom a challenging task: to set fire to Bader's office situated over his garage. The location was filled with police officers searching for evidence, thus, making it difficult. If Tom did not arrive on time or set Bader's garage on fire, Ruby would perish.

Regrettably, Tom was too far away to reach Bader's residence in time. He phoned Terri and disclosed all the issues he had been facing for the last several hours, such as Bader's questionable activities and Ruby's kidnapping. Initially skeptical of Tom's words, Terri ultimately chose to assist in saving Ruby. Regrettably, Tom reneged on his pledge to the associate by involving someone in their problem.

He put his life at risk by doing this. Tom secured a favor and vowed on Ruby's life to uphold their deal. Terri successfully set fire to the garage, but the police mistook her for Tom and fatally shot her. Tom's obligation to Mr. Bader was fully settled when the garage was torched. Tom involved Terri in his difficult situation, and now he had to bear the consequences for her life.

Is Ruby safe in Mercy Road?

As the associate had instructed in Mercy Road, Tom took a rifle out of the glove box. It was the same firearm that Tom had purchased eight years earlier. To save Ruby's life and compensate for Terri's, Tom had to sacrifice himself. The buddy disclosed Ruby's whereabouts to him and promised to release her after he had fired the gun.

Tom was on the verge of killing himself but changed his mind and hurried to the macadamia tree, where Ruby was buried. The buddy had buried her in a shallow grave inside a large duffel bag. Tom located Ruby before she depleted her oxygen supply. Nevertheless, Tom's difficulties persisted. Ruby negotiated her freedom.

Police officers quickly surrounded Tom and ordered him to put down the gun and walk with his hands up. He also perceived Terri's voice and had suspicions that the situation was not genuine. The police shot and killed Tom after he exited the vehicle with a revolver. The film Mercy Road concluded with the associate phoning Tom once again and informing Ruby that he had appreciated their discussion.

The portrayal of Tom in Mercy Road, an ordinary guy facing several tragic occurrences and hardships, is not only persuasive but also genuine and heartfelt. The whole movie takes place in a moving car that he drives, isolating him from the outside world and providing depth to his character and the story itself.