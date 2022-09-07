Seth Rollins confesses whether he's enjoying his current WWE character

Seth Rollins revealed that he is having a blast with his new WWE character.

The Visionary has tackled multiple changes in his persona since joining the main roster in 2012. He was a notable member of The Shield, a heel in The Authority, a well-loved babyface against Triple H, and is currently an eccentric character.

In an episode of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Rollins revealed that he likes his current persona because it can do anything. He also detailed how in the past, his characters had a story themselves.

"It's a blast. There's no limits. The character can do anything. If you look at the evolution of my character over the last decade, there's always some sort of impetus for change, or why it has gone a certain direction. From The Shield, to the Money in the Bank character, to the Architect kind of stuff, to the Beast Slayer, King Slayer type character. Then the Messiah, then the Visionary character. It's one fluid character arc." (8:11-8:41)

Seth further added that with his current WWE character, he can work with anybody and do any type of story.

"This one, wherever we are right now, there's just so much freedom. I feel like I can do anything. I feel like I can go any direction, I can work with any type of character, I can do any type of story if you need something." (8:43-8:52)

Seth Rollins is trying to make the best out of his current WWE character

The Visionary has showcased just how talented he can be in terms of portraying a character throughout his career.

In the same episode, he also revealed that he just wanted to make sure he could entertain people and have fun while doing so.

"You can do anything, and produce what I think is entertainment. So, I just try to make the best out of those situations and I am having a lot of fun doing it." (9:02-9:12)

What do you think about Seth Rollins' current character in WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

If any quotes were used from this article, credit Out of Character with Ryan Satin and give H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription

Recommended Video: Seth Rollins describes why Rey Mysterio is unique

What is the future of Control Your Narrative after Braun Strowman's WWE return? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA