"It was just a mess" - Seth Rollins disliked one of his biggest WWE storylines

Seth Rollins did not enjoy his storyline on WWE RAW with Triple H in the build-up to their WrestleMania 33 match.

In August 2016, Triple H brought an end to his two-year alliance with Rollins by costing him the Universal Championship on RAW. Seven months later, the former Shield member finally exacted revenge for the betrayal when he defeated his long-time mentor at WrestleMania.

Rollins appeared on the latest episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show and shared his thoughts on various topics. Discussing his rivalry with The King of Kings, the two-time Universal Champion gave his opinion that the match should not have been teased so early on.

“We had a long stretch where Triple H wasn’t on TV, wasn’t on live events, we weren’t working, so we had to go in a different direction," said Seth Rollins. "We had all that heat, went away from it, and then we had to ramp it back up WrestleMania time and there was a bit of a disconnect. Again, when he was off and we weren’t doing that heat, people were going, ‘Why aren’t you targeting Triple H?’ You know, the story’s there but we’re not touching on it, so it was a bit early [Triple H’s attack on Rollins]. It was just a mess, man."

Seth Rollins’ WrestleMania 33 match against Triple H lasted over 26 minutes, making it the longest match of the night. The finish saw Rollins pick up the victory with a Pedigree after Triple H accidentally knocked Stephanie McMahon through a table at ringside.

Seth Rollins’ injury scare before WrestleMania 33

Seth Rollins was ruled out for six months between November 2015 and May 2016 after he tore the ACL, MCL and medial meniscus in his knee. As a result, he couldn't compete at WrestleMania 32.

At one point, it was feared he could miss WrestleMania 33 after he went down with an injury during a segment with Samoa Joe in January 2017. But Seth Rollins quickly received assurances that he was not going to miss WrestleMania for the second year in a row.

“I tore my MCL again, January, the night after the Royal Rumble," Rollins explained. "Samoa Joe had put me in a choke hold. We went down sideways and my knee popped. I felt it that time and I was like, ‘That’s it, the ACL’s gone again.’ I was terrified, went back in, got the MRI, they’re like, ‘It’s just the MCL, it’s clean, we can heal it in four weeks. You’ll be back in time for WrestleMania."

Rollins added that while he enjoyed his match against Triple H, he felt his character lacked direction around the time of their rivalry. Either way, he went on to become one of the company's top stars over the next few years.

