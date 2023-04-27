Meet the celebrities who will appear on Netflix’s King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch, Netflix’s upcoming series, will feature the world’s biggest auction marketplace and the team that makes it so popular. Ken Goldin and his group are set to take viewers behind the scenes of how they buy and sell rare collectibles, including a vintage Apple computer, a Steph Curry rookie trading card, LeBron James triple Logoman cards, Babe Ruth’s Yankees contract, and more.

Describing the upcoming series, Netflix's Tudum states:

"Specializing in sports and pop culture memorabilia, Ken knows what he wants and won’t leave a room without the goods. Keep an eye out for guest celebs Mike Tyson, Ric Flair, Karl Malone, Joe Montana and Logan Paul — who sit down with Ken as prospective buyers or sellers."

The show will feature various celebrities including Mike Tyson, Ric Flair, Karl Malone, Joe Montana, Logan Paul, Peyton Manning, and Drake.

Logan Paul, Joe Montana, Mike Tyson, and more set to appear on King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch

The upcoming Netflix series, featuring Goldin Auctions, will follow several celebrities as they get in touch with Ken Goldin and his team to either sell or buy collectibles pertaining to pop culture, sports, and more. Some of the celebrities set to appear on the show are:

Logan Paul

Logan Alexander Paul, an American social media influencer, actor, and professional wrestler, is set to appear in King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch. He is known for appearing in The Thinning, Logan trailer Parody, and The Thinning: New World Order. Logan gained fame from Vine.

The celebrity partnered up with Goldin Auctions in 2021 for the largest Pokemon card unboxing and auction. The wrestler unboxed over 36 first edition packs of cards which were initially released in 1999.

Mike Tyson

Retired American professional boxer Mike Tyson actively competed from 1985 to 2005. During his time, he was considered one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time and received various nicknames, including Iron Mike, Kid Dynamite, and The Baddest Man on the Planet.

During his career, he won 19 fights by knockout and claimed his first belt at the age of 20. He also holds titles such as WBA, WBC, and IBF. In a recent Instagram post, Ken Goldin mentioned how he cannot wait for viewers to hear his conversations with Mike Tyson.

Ric Flair

Ric Flair is a professional wrestler who was previously a medical student at Minnesota University before he decided to change paths and train under AWA World champion Verne Gagne.

The celebrity, who is set to appear in King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch, debuted as a wrestler in 1972 by going up against Scrap Iron in Wisconsin.

Joe Montana

Joe Montana is a former NFL player who is considered to be one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of NFL football. He was the recipient of the Super Bowl MVP Award in 1982, 1985, and 1990, before sustaining an elbow injury in 1991.

The player started his career with Notre Dame followed by San Francisco, and was then traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in April 1993 before retiring in 1994.

Karl Malone

NBA’s website describes Karl Malone as “arguably the greatest power forward” of all time. The website states that his size and strength made him difficult to defend, and he was also the “lane on the fast break” and a “deadly medium-range jumper.” By the end of his career, the athlete had 36,928 points and was placed right after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

He is now set to appear in King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch.

Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning, a former quarterback, was first drafted in the 1998 NFL by Indianapolis Colts and went on to play a total of 18 seasons for the team before winning two Super Bowls for the Denver Broncos. He made four Super Bowl appearances in his career and 208 consecutive starts at the beginning of his career. Highlighting his achievements, Pro Football Hall of Fame states:

"Manning earned Pro Bowl honors 14 times (2000-01, 2003-2011, 2013-15), was named Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player five times (2003, 2004, 2008, 2009, 2013) and was selected to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s."

Drake

The Hotline Bling singer was born in 1986 and raised in a Jewish household. While he is famously known as a musician, the celebrity, set to appear in King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch, gained fame appearing in multiple seasons of Degrassi: The Next Generation before he started distributing his mixtapes and eventually signed a record deal in 2009.

Tune in on Friday, April 28, to watch the season premiere of King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch on Netflix.

