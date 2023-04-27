King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch release date and air time on Netflix

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch, Netflix’s upcoming reality series, will follow Ken Goldin and his team as he finds the rarest collectible items and sells them for exorbitant amounts. Goldin Auctions will be on center stage as the upcoming six-part series revolves around the multi-billion business in which Ken and his team buy and sell collectibles. Offering an idea about the show, Netflix’s Tudum states:

"They work with a variety of sellers to appraise and authenticate the goods before finding a buyer willing to cough up a massive chunk of change for a rare item — anything from a Princess Diana Beanie Baby to the jersey Leo Messi was wearing when he scored his 500th career goal for FC Barcelona."

Tune in on Friday, April 28, at 3:01 am ET to watch the season premiere of King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch on Netflix.

All about King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch ahead of its season premiere

In the upcoming Netflix series, Ken Goldin and his team will find and sell rare collectibles. The upcoming series will have six epsiodes, during which Ken Goldin, the founder and CEO of Goldin, will interact with many people as they reach out to him.

He will be seen working with athletes such as Joe Montana, Peyton Manning, Mike Tyson, and more. Also set to appear on the show is Logan Paul, who previously did business with Ken while selling Pokemon cards. Some of the artifacts that the show will feature include a game-worn Jackie Robinson jersey, Jim Morrison’s ID, the first ever Apple computer, and even a signed Michael Jordan uniform.

At the preview event of King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch, Ken will showcase “three of the most important trading cards of the year.” The show’s star Ken took to social media to announce the cards, explaining how they’re the most important cards of 2023. He mentioned that there is only one place in the world to get it:

"That is at the Netflix premiere party of King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch."

Ken Goldin @KenGoldin



Our 6 Episode Series, “King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch” debuts FRIDAY on @Netflix!! These are 3 of the most important Trading Cards this year! They’re part of an exclusive drop tonight at our NYC “King of Collectibles Preview Event” 🤣Our 6 Episode Series, “King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch” debuts FRIDAY on @Netflix!! @GoldinCo These are 3 of the most important Trading Cards this year! They’re part of an exclusive drop tonight at our NYC “King of Collectibles Preview Event” 🤣😱Our 6 Episode Series, “King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch” debuts FRIDAY on @Netflix!! @GoldinCo https://t.co/YJOgWGbs3s

In the trailer for the show, Ken states that he’s been in the business since he was a little kid and is motivated by three things -- ego, competition, and money. He further states:

"Goldin Auctions is the world’s largest collectible marketplace."

The CEO then reveals that his team finds the greatest collectibles in the world and explains that people in different parts of the world could all be bidding against each other for the items simultaneously. He also shows someone a Michael Jordon jersey and states that the price of the same could easily be around 500,000 to 600,000 dollars. One of his employees says:

"When Ken puts a task on you to get something done, you gotta get it done."

Halfway through the clip, an interested party asks what Ken can offer them for a collectible at the moment, and Ken states that he can give them one million dollars, “cash upfront.” He further remarks:

“When that clock is ticking down, and they don’t get their bids in before it hits zero, they will never get the chance to own it.”

Tune in on Friday, April 28, at 3:01 am ET to watch the season premiere of King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes