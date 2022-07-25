"Buddy you have been in mostly garbage": Logan Paul memes trend after YouTuber's review of Jordan Peele's Nope goes viral

As Jordan Peele’s latest film Nope amasses reviews online, Logan Paul has given his two cents as well. The Impaulsive podcast host took to his Twitter account recently and critiqued the movie in a series of tweets. The YouTuber called the movie “one of the worst movies” he has seen in a long time, which left netizens enraged.

Jordan Peele fans eagerly waited for Nope’s July 22 release, and the movie was filled with symbols including blown-up dancing men and a sinister chimp. The movie stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as two siblings taking care of a ranch. Abruptly, they are hit with a force from the universe which affects the behavior of people and animals on Earth.

On July 25, Paul took to Twitter to express his opinions on the movie. While explaining that he did not find the film enjoyable, he said:

“I love Jordan Peele and Keke Palmer can act her a*s off, but this movie is objectively slow and confusing with stretched themes that don’t justify the pace (a thread)”

In a Twitter thread, the YouTuber attempted to break down the plot and how he did not understand it. The 27-year-old also slammed the movie for doing a “remarkably poor” job in tying the entire film together.

The controversial YouTuber ended his Twitter rant by saying:

“I love Peele, the VFX @ aesthetic. But my thesis is this: I can feel him attempting to recreate the shock from Get Out and Us. Mystery, violent allure & cinematic choices made for the sake of reaction instead of legitimate contribution to the storyline killed this movie for me.”

Logan Paul @LoganPaul I love Peele, the VFX & aesthetic. But my thesis is this:

I can feel him attempting to recreate the shock from Get Out and Us. Mystery, violent allure & cinematic choices made for the sake of reaction instead of legitimate contribution to the storyline killed this movie for me. I love Peele, the VFX & aesthetic. But my thesis is this:I can feel him attempting to recreate the shock from Get Out and Us. Mystery, violent allure & cinematic choices made for the sake of reaction instead of legitimate contribution to the storyline killed this movie for me.

This obviously did not go down well with netizens who took to social media to share memes and their take on Logan's review of Jordan Peele's Nope.

One Twitter user wrote that Logan himself has been a part of bad movies.

Netizen reacts to Logan Paul's movie review (Image via Twitter/JeromeM94Movies)

Netizens react to Logan Paul’s Twitter thread

Internet users relentlessly slammed the infamous YouTuber for his attempts at reviewing the horror film.

Many went on to note that they found it ironic how the social media personality could not understand the film, which is meant to be a commentary on surveillance of people and the loss of privacy. Several netizens tweeted the same as Logan Paul was canceled by the internet overnight after documenting a dead body in Japan’s Aokigahara forest in 2018.

Netizens also joked that Paul cannot comprehend any form of art that requires critical thinking.

A few of the many tweets read:

Jermaine @JermaineWatkins Logan Paul: “Hey, everybody. Here’s my take on the new movie, Nope.”



Everybody: Logan Paul: “Hey, everybody. Here’s my take on the new movie, Nope.”Everybody: https://t.co/k58p2IDEvd

zenon @ikarisyeun logan paul after watching a movie that requires more than two brain cells to comprehend logan paul after watching a movie that requires more than two brain cells to comprehend https://t.co/EICA7PrI7k

Brian Long @BrianLongFilms sounds like you are used to marvel films where everything is spoon fed to you🤷‍♂️ @LoganPaul the point of his films is for you to ask these questions brosounds like you are used to marvel films where everything is spoon fed to you🤷‍♂️ @LoganPaul the point of his films is for you to ask these questions bro😂 sounds like you are used to marvel films where everything is spoon fed to you🤷‍♂️

Alec west @Ectoviolence @LoganPaul Oh boy, as many have stated, I’d say you just didn’t get what the movie was doing, but I won’t bother explaining, there’s 400 good explanations in this thread already. @LoganPaul Oh boy, as many have stated, I’d say you just didn’t get what the movie was doing, but I won’t bother explaining, there’s 400 good explanations in this thread already.

Alan Starzinski @Alanstarzinski @LoganPaul Bruh, we’re you texting while watching most of the movie? Everything was pretty clear and even called back to the parallels of the chimp vs the creature. Every complaint you had with the film is explained visually to Spielbergian level. Rewatch fool. @LoganPaul Bruh, we’re you texting while watching most of the movie? Everything was pretty clear and even called back to the parallels of the chimp vs the creature. Every complaint you had with the film is explained visually to Spielbergian level. Rewatch fool.

baruundon @brandon_gioo @LoganPaul Lets not use big words you don’t understand. Words like “thesis” babes lol @LoganPaul Lets not use big words you don’t understand. Words like “thesis” babes lol

Jrizzle @JackRein_ @LoganPaul I’m just gonna say it Logan Paul straight up does not understand the concept of watching movies and also he’s pretty much the person being criticized in Nope. @LoganPaul I’m just gonna say it Logan Paul straight up does not understand the concept of watching movies and also he’s pretty much the person being criticized in Nope.

Has Logan Paul acted in the past?

The influencer, who amassed a massive following from his days on the former social media platform Vine, has acted in a number of movies including The Thinning, Closing Before Midnight, Chainsaw, Can’t Take It Back, and Valley Girl, among others. However, the ratings for each of his films seem poor.

One of Paul’s many movies includes Airplane Mode, an action-comedy directed by David Dinetz and Dylan Trussell. It was written by the directors, Logan and Jake Paul. The film follows Logan Paul playing a fictionalized version of himself and how he gets past his fear of flying and lands a plane filled with passengers who happen to be a group of well-known influencers.

The movie received a gross amount of backlash and negative comments. Some have also deemed it to be the “worst film of all time.” Inevitably, the film did not make a lot of money.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far