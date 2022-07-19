"One of the best films ever": Jordan Peele's Nope first reactions on Twitter

Jordan Peele's highly anticipated thriller Nope is set to release in theaters in the US on July 22, 2022. The film, however, had a premiere in Los Angeles on July 18, 2022, and initial reactions are overwhelmingly positive.
Many viewers shared their thoughts on the film on Twitter, with some calling it a ''shocking epic'' and one of the best films ever made.
The film tells the story of people at a horse ranch in California who witness a bizarre event that could potentially harm humanity.
Viewers and critics share Nope's first reactions on Twitter
Several critics and viewers took to Twitter to share their views on Jordan Peele's latest film, Nope. Many shared overwhelmingly positive reviews, praising several aspects of the movie. Some even compared it to the works of Stanley Kubrick and Alfred Hitchcock.
Take a look at some of the first reactions on Twitter to Jordan Peele's Nope ahead of its theatrical release on July 22, 2022:
Viewers are evidently impressed with the film and it has further increased anticiaption among fans. The film's premiere took place at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, July 18.
More details about Jordan Peele's Nope
Nope revolves around people at a horse ranch in California whose lives are threatened after a mysteriously bizarre event.
On February 13, 2022, Universal Pictures' official YouTube channel dropped the trailer for the film, which offers a glimpse into the movie's bizarrely frightening world. The visuals look stunning and it'll be interesting to see how the film pans out. The synopsis shared by Universal Pictures reads:
''Oscar® winner Jordan Peele disrupted and redefined modern horror with Get Out and then Us. Now, he reimagines the summer movie with a new pop nightmare: the expansive horror epic, Nope.''
The description further goes on to say:
''The film reunites Peele with Oscar® winner Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah), who is joined by Keke Palmer (Hustlers, Alice) and Oscar® nominee Steven Yeun (Minari, Okja) as residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery.''
It stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun, among many others, in pivotal roles.
Jordan Peele's recent works
Jordan Peele co-wrote and produced Nia DaCosta's 2021 slasher flick, Candyman. His last directorial venture, Us, was released in 2019 to highly positive reviews from critics. It was also a massive commercial success.
Peele garnered his greatest critical success with his directorial debut, Get Out, which starred Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, and Bradley Whitford, among many others, in pivotal roles. The film received several awards and accolades and is widely regarded as one of the finest films of the 21st century. Get Out was also a huge commercial success.
Over the years, Peele has garnered high praise from critics for his unique style of directing. He's also acted in various films and shows, including Wanderlust, Keanu, Modern Family, and many more.