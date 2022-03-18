Who was Timothy Starks? Miami rapper shot and killed in Palmetto expressway shooting

Timothy Starks, also known as Baby Cino, was shot dead on March 16, minutes after posting bond on a gun charge. Starks was riding in a red Nissan when a gunman fired more than 40 rounds at the car as it turned onto the Palmetto Expressway.

The 20-year-old rapper was shot in the head and died instantly. He was still wearing the wristband given to inmates at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Travelaviator @Travelaviator

wsvn.com/news/local/man… The world's most deadly job: #Rapper . This character was just released from #jail yet his apparent eneniee knew where he was and gunned him down on the major #PalmettoExpressway not far from #MiamiInternationalAirport The world's most deadly job: #Rapper. This character was just released from #jail yet his apparent eneniee knew where he was and gunned him down on the major #PalmettoExpressway not far from #MiamiInternationalAirport.wsvn.com/news/local/man…

Miami-Dade police identified Starks and his friend, 20-year-old Dante Collins Banks, who came to pick him up from jail and was wounded in the attack. Although the suspect was not identified, detectives said a dark-colored vehicle was seen fleeing the area at high speed.

According to law enforcement sources, the shooting is being probed for links to public ambushes in the last few months believed to be connected to Miami street gangs. The Miami Herald reports that Starks was associated with a Little Haiti area gang called "Boss Life."

Everything known about Timothy Starks

Timothy Starks was a rising star in the music industry. He has released three songs on YouTube and the most recent was Big Haiti Shottas, which came out in January 2022.

The latest song was dedicated to Gary Laguerre, an 18-year-old shot in 2020. It spoke about gun violence at an apartment building. Apart from his YouTube channel, Cino was not active on other social media platforms.

Detailed information about his family, educational background, career, and personal life is yet to be revealed.

Why was Timothy Starks arrested?

Timothy Sharks was arrested on charges of possessing a firearm (Image via LouisWPLG/Twitter)

Timothy was arrested in Opa-Locka on the night of March 15 by members of Miami-Dade Police’s Robbery Intervention Detail unit.

The arrest report states that a RID detective pulled Starks over on Opa-Locka Boulevard and Northwest 19th Avenue for having an obstructed tag. After he was stopped, it seemed like he was trying to hide an object in the shape of a firearm.

Officials searched his car and found a fully loaded Glock 32. He was booked into TGK before 2:00 AM on Wednesday and was released at 2:10 PM after posting bond.

SFDB @sfdb



miamiherald.com/news/local/cri… Yesterday's shooting victim was a 20yo local rapper known as "Baby Cino" who had just been released from TGK after being arrested on a weapons charge. At least 40 shots were fired at the vehicle driving up the Palmetto in the middle of the afternoon. Yesterday's shooting victim was a 20yo local rapper known as "Baby Cino" who had just been released from TGK after being arrested on a weapons charge. At least 40 shots were fired at the vehicle driving up the Palmetto in the middle of the afternoon.miamiherald.com/news/local/cri…

Investigators are currently busy finding out if Starks and Banks were followed from jail and how the suspects knew that the rapper was being released.

Corrections spokesman Juan Diasgranados stated that Miami-Dade Police is looking after the investigation and the surrounding circumstances relating to this incident.

Edited by R. Elahi