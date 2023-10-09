Michael Chiarello net worth: Celebrity chef's fortune explored as Food Network star dies aged 61 

Well-known chef Michael Chiarello died on October 6, 2023, at the age of 61. Variety states that his company, Gruppo Chiarello, issued a statement saying that he was hospitalized at the Queen of the Valley Medical Center to get treatment for an allergic reaction.

His family expressed their grief in a statement, saying that "his culinary brilliance, boundless creativity, and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of his being." They said that he created many memories by bringing everyone to have food together. They continued:

"As we navigate this profound loss, we hold dear the moments we cherished with him, both in his kitchens and in our hearts. His legacy will forever live on in the love he poured into every dish and the passion he instilled in all of us to savor life's flavors."

People magazine states that his family will organize a private funeral. The family has asked people to make donations instead of flowers to Meals on Wheels.

Michael Chiarello accumulated a lot of wealth from his career as a chef

Michael Chiarello gained recognition for his appearances on various food reality shows and owned many restaurants. CelebrityNetWorth states that his net worth was $3.5 million due to his successful career.

He first joined the Culinary Institute of America and then came to Florida Management University. He later launched two restaurants, The Grand Bay Hotel and Toby's Bar and Grill. According to his website, he grew up surrounded by his mother's California kitchen and aimed to become a chef.

Chiarello joined The Heritage Restaurant as a chef, but the restaurant could not maintain a successful run for a long time. He soon started to work at various other restaurants.

In 1999, Michael Chiarello formed the Chiarello Family Vineyards. Michael's website says that the company makes wines from the vineyards near Michael's St. Helena, California residence. He launched around 10 restaurants in his successful career, including Botteg and Ottimo.

The Esquire magazine, Culinary Institute of America, and Food & Wine Magazine gave him the Chef of the Year award. He won more accolades, like the Robert Mondavi Culinary Award in 1995.

Michael Chiarello made his TV debut in 2001. He was featured on many cooking shows like Top Chef, The Next Iron Chef, and The Best Thing I Ever Ate. He also hosted numerous cooking shows for PBS, Food Network, and Cooking Channel.

The celebrity chef was a guest chef on several shows, including The Today Show, The View, Regis & Kathy, and more. He wrote a few books on cooking over the years. His latest book, Michael Chiarello's Live Fire: 125 Recipes for Cooking Outdoors, was published in 2013.

Michael's survivors include his ex-wife, Eileen Gordon, and his four children – daughters Margaux, Felicia, Giana, and son Aiden. Michael and Eileen were married between 2003 and 2019. He was involved in a controversy after being charged with s*xual harassment by two employees in 2016.