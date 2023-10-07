Jessica Lange net worth: Fortune explored as AHS star contemplates retirement from acting

Jessica Lange recently hinted that she is planning to retire as she feels "creativity is secondary now to corporate profits" in the Hollywood film industry. Lange is known for her appearances in American Horror Story and her net worth currently stands at $20 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

While speaking to The Telegraph on October 5, 2023, Lange said that she is going to "start phasing out of filmmaking." She was asked if she was "actually thinking of retiring," and she responded:

"I am. I don’t think I’ll do this too much longer. Creativity is secondary now to corporate profits. The emphasis becomes not on the art or the artist or the storytelling. It becomes about satisfying your stockholders. It diminishes the artist and the art of filmmaking."

Lange stated that "wonderful films" by great filmmakers with good stories and characters are rare. She also seemingly criticized superhero films and said:

"I'm not interested in these big comic-book franchise films. I think that they've sacrificed this art that we've been involved in … for the sake of profit."

Jessica Lange has received three Primetime Emmy Awards and a Tony Award

Jessica Lange began her career with the 1976 film, King Kong. She then took on important roles in numerous films and a few TV shows as well. Her net worth currently stands at $20 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, which is a result of her successful career.

She initially worked with Wilhelmina Models until she was hired to portray Dwan in King Kong. The film was a remake of Merin C. Cooper's project of the same name, which released in 1933. King Kong grossed $90 million at the box office and became a hit among fans and critics alike.

Jessica eventually became a popular face among the public in the 80s and 90s. She went on to appear in films like The Postman Always Rings Twice, Tootsie, Country, Night and the Sky, A Thousand Acres, and Cousin Bette. She also starred in some television films over the years, including Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, A Streetcar Named Desire, and Grey Gardens.

Jessica Lange, who has two Academy Awards, got her big break with the first season of American Horror Story in 2011, where she portrayed Constance Langdon. Lange took on different roles across four seasons of the anthology horror show until 2018. Season 12 of the show premiered on September 20, 2023, and it has been renewed for another installment.

She appeared as Dorothy Quincannon in the 2022 crime thriller, Marlowe. The film featured Liam Neeson in the lead role.

Lange will soon appear in two films, Long Day's Journey Into Night and Places, Please. A release date for both titles is currently awaited.

Jessica Lange first tied the knot with Mikhail Baryshnikov in 1976 but their marriage ended in 1982. She then got married to Sam Shephard in 1982 and the duo separated in 2009. She is also a mother to three children.