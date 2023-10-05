Roy Wood Jr. net worth: Fortune explored as host quits The Daily Show after 8 years

Roy Wood Jr. has confirmed his exit from The Daily Show as a correspondent. He joined the show in 2015 and was later featured in many comedy specials. His appearances on talk shows have contributed to his earnings and his net worth is $3 million as of 2023, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

Roy confirmed his exit in a statement to USA Today and said that he made the decision to move on from the show after spending "eight amazing years" there. He added that on the show, he was able to pursue his "comedic and political curiosities with some of the best writers, producers, crew, and correspondents."

He thanked Trevor Noah along with Paramount and Comedy Central for letting him create his standup specials. Roy said that he is thankful for being able to write and film his comedy pilot. He ended his statement by saying that he is prepared for his upcoming projects in the future and to see what 2024 has in store for him.

According to Variety, Roy left the show last year in front of the audience who came to see the recording of a new episode. Comedy Central has already started searching for a guest host.

Roy Wood Jr. has accumulated a lot of wealth from his appearances on talk shows

Roy Wood Jr. has earned a lot from his career in the entertainment industry (Image via roywoodjr/Instagram)

Roy Wood Jr. has appeared in many films and TV shows and has hosted a few reality shows. CelebrityNetWorth states that his net worth is $3 million.

His first job was at radio station WBHJ 95.7 Jamz Hot 105.7. He then participated in the reality show Last Comic Standing where he grabbed the third position. He started appearing on The Daily Show as a correspondent in 2015.

He was the host of another show titled This Is Not Happening and a special titled Roy Wood Jr.: No One Loves You. He has hosted several late-night talk shows like The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Roy also appeared in a few films like The Death of Dick Long, The Opening Act, and Confess, Fletch. He gained recognition for his appearance as Roy in a few episodes of Sullivan & Son from 2012 to 2014. He also played important roles in shows like Impractical Jokers: After Party and Only Murders in the Building.

Comedy Central has not confirmed a host for The Daily Show

In a recent interview with NPR, Roy Wood Jr. said that Comedy Central currently prefers to fix a permanent host for The Daily Show. He added that he would like to continue if they offer him the position despite leaving the show.

The Daily Show will continue airing from October 16, 2023, and it is the first show to return after the end of the WGA strike last month. Comedy Central has confirmed for now that they are not planning to bring a permanent host until 2024.