Julia Ormond net worth: Fortune explored as actress sues Harvey Weinstein and Disney over 1995 assault

Actress Julia Ormond has recently filed a lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein on charges of s*xual assault that happened in 1995. Ormond is known for her appearances in films like Legends of the Fall and The Barber of Siberia, and her net worth is $5 million.

People magazine stated that the lawsuit was filed at the New York State Supreme Court on October 4, 2023. The lawsuit revealed everything that happened with Ormond several years ago.

The suit says that Ormond met Weinstein at a business dinner where they were supposed to finalize a project featuring Ormond. However, Weinstein told her that he would like to speak to her at her apartment, and following Weinstein's arrival, he reportedly told Ormond to perform oral s*x on him.

Variety states that Julia immediately spoke about the incident to her agents, Bryan Lourd and Kevin Huvane, but they did not allow her to take any action.

The lawsuit is seeking damages from Creative Artists Agency, Miramax, and Disney for their negligence. It revealed that all three companies were well aware of Weinstein's controversial history but did not consider warning Julia about it.

Julia Ormond has earned a lot of wealth from her acting career

Julia Ormond has been cast in many successful projects over the years. Her career has contributed a lot to her earnings, and her net worth is said to be $5 million, as per CelebrityNetWorth.

Apart from her acting career, she is the founder of the production company Indican Productions. The company has produced a few documentaries over the years, including Calling the Ghosts: A Story about R*pe, War, and Women, released in 1997.

Ormond started her acting career in a miniseries titled Traffik. She appeared in two more shows in 1989, and her first film was Stalin, which premiered on HBO. She continued to appear in other films like The Baby of Macon, Nostradamus, and Legends of the Fall.

She portrayed the role of Gillian Whitford in two episodes of the CBS series CSI: NY. She played minor roles in TV shows like Nurse Jackie, Beach Girls, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, and Howards End.

Julia next appeared as Joanna Beauchamp in Witches of East End and Elizabeth Krauss in Incorporated. She was last seen as Elizabeth Kublek in a few episodes of the horror drama series, The Walking Dead: World Beyond. The series aired for two seasons between 2020 and 2021.

Ormond has been featured in many other films, like The Music Never Stopped, Chained, Ladies in Black, and more. Her upcoming projects include two films: Reminisce and Home Education. Both films are currently in the post-production phase.

Julia Ormond reveals the reason for suing Harvey Weinstein

According to People, Julia Ormond addressed her lawsuit in a statement, saying that she is grateful to those who took the risk of speaking out. She further stated:

"Their courage and the Adult Survivors Act has provided me a window of opportunity and way to shed light on how powerful people and institutions like my talent agents at CAA, Miramax and Disney enabled and provided cover for Weinstein to assault me and countless others."

Harvey Weinstein's representative has, meanwhile, denied the charges. The representative also added that Harvey is confident that the evidence won't prove Julia's claims.