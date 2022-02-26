Lee Jung-jae has his eyes on Hollywood, signs with Creative Artists Agency in the US

Veteran actor and Squid Game sensation Lee Jung-jae is all set to dominate Hollywood, having officially signed with American agency Creative Artists Agency, aka CAA.

Despite being an A-List actor and a household name in South Korea for decades, Lee Jung-jae grabbed global attention after his impeccable performance as Seong Gi-hun in Netflix’s mega successful dystopian show, Squid Game.

While his character’s decisions may have been dubious, the Deliver Us from Evil actor’s performance left no doubt in anyone’s mind about his ability to shine on screen.

With the star signing up with CAA, all eyes will be on him and his long-overdue Hollywood career.

Lee Jung-jae will work with CAA as an actor, producer, and director

On February 26, the actor’s Korean agency, Artist Company, officially announced the artist’s contract with the LA-based Creative Artists Agency. They said:

“Lee Jung Jae has signed a contract with the American agency CAA (Creative Artists Agency).”

Artist Company went on to reveal that the tie-up is not only for Lee Jung-jae the actor, but also the producer and director.

“With CAA’s global network as a foundation, Lee Jung-jae will become even more active in the global market, including the United States. He will not only be active as an actor, but also as a producer and a director.”

Creative Artists Agency is a major American talent and sports agency based in Los Angeles, California. The agency's high-profile client list includes some huge names like Brad Pitt, Tom Hanks, Norah Jones, Justin Beiber, Cardi B, and Beyonce.

Lee Jung-jae recently became the first ever Asian actor ever to be nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, especially for a fully non-English speaking role.

Apart from this, the actor was also nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Actor – Drama Series and the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series, becoming the first Asian male actor to receive individual nominations from all the award shows.

Not long ago, his Squid Game co-star and overnight sensation Jung Ho-yeon also signed up with Creative Artists Agency to handle her projects in Hollywood. The rookie actor, who has also been an international model for years, is currently signed with Saram Entertainment to look after her prospects in South Korea.

K-Pop group aespa also recently signed up with the Creative Arts Agency to expand its global activities, with a focus on the US.

Edited by Saman