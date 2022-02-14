Michael Shott: Langham Creek High School baseball coach chased and beaten in viral video, middle schoolers taken into custody 

Four middle school students have been booked into custody after they physically assaulted a Langham Creek High School coach. The event occurred on Thursday, February 10. A video of the same has since gone viral on social media.

The students studied at Argon Middle School. It has been reported by KABB Fox News 29 that the students in question were riding dirt bikes on the high school grounds. It was also said they were reckless and were performing dangerous stunts.

A student stated that Coach Michael Shott showed concern and politely asked them to stop doing so. The students refused to cooperate and decided to jump him.

The middle schoolers proceeded to chase the coach until he fell. They also proceeded to punch him until Schott managed to get away.

Langham Creek High School's coach Michael Shott assaulted, is suffering from a broken arm amongst other bruises

The assistant basketball coach is a physics teacher at the educational institution as well. After the unexpected assault took place, Schott’s mother told ABC13's KTRK channel that he was suffering from a broken arm. Peggy Shott added:

“The reason it happened to him was because he was doing his job. He stopped the kids. Well, there was only one kid at first. The reason the others came back is because they didn't like him stopping them.”

Cypress Fairbanks Independent School District also mentioned that threats were made to the coach on social media, prior to the students attacking the Langham coach. Extra security was also placed on the Langham campus to ensure the safety of the faculty members. However, the students still passed through.

School issues statement following coach being attacked

The school confirmed that the attack took place and stated that the suspects “were in custody.”

Cypress Fairbanks ISD also issued their own statement which stated that they take “these actions very seriously.” They added:

“Our campuses must be the safest places in our community for students, staff and visitors. We will not tolerate anyone compromising the safe environment of our campuses and will address violations to the greatest extent possible.”

They also encouraged students and faculty members to report any suspicious or illegal activity to administrators, campus police officers or police dispatchers.

