Michelle Wie West x Nike Air Jordan 1 sneakers: Everything we know so far

Michelle Wie West, the American professional golfer, is collaborating with Nike to launch a brand-new makeover upon the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model. Michelle Wie will be playing her last professional golf tournament today, July 9, 2023, for the U.S. Women's Open Championship and Nike's sub-label Jordan will be celebrating her journey by launching collaborative shoe.

Michael Jordan's eponymous label under the Beaverton-based label has always been one of the most consistent footwear brands to provide sneakerheads, with best Golf performance options. The latest collaborative AJ1 High sneaker comes clad in a vibrant hue, which amalgamates streetwear with the sport of golf.

An official release date for the shoes hasn't been announced by Nike yet, but according to Michelle, the shoe should have been released on July 5, 2023. The date seems to have been postponed, as the shoes weren't released on the set date.

More about the Michelle Wie West x Nike Air Jordan 1 sneakers, which come clad in a "Wave" colorway for a vibrant theme

The Michelle Wie West x Nike Air Jordan 1 sneakers come clad in a "Wave" colorway for a vibrant theme (Image via @micheleweiwest/Instagram)

Michelle Sung Wie West is one of the top American professional golfers, who became the youngest player to qualify for a USGA amateur championship at the age of 10. Wie also became the youngest golf player to qualify for an LPGA Tour event.

On Tuesday, July 4, 2023, Wie took to her Instagram handle to unbox her latest collaborative Air Jordan 1 High Golf shoes with Jordan Brand. In the Instagram caption, West mentioned:

“Got to unbox these special limited edition @jumpman23 golf shoes that the very talented @nike team and I designed together for my final @uswomensopen here at @pebblebeachresorts this week. There’s so many Easter eggs in these shoes so hope you can get a pair and search for them!.”

To celebrate her 17-year-long journey as a professional golf player, the Jordan Brand is offering a personalized pair, which references the "waves." The colorway, "Wave" refers to West's performance as a professional and her golf career as a whole.

The collaborative shoes' upper comes constructed out of premium leather material. The base of the shoe is clad in a cream hue, which contrasts with the graident fade shoelaces.

The most prominent detail of the shoe includes a distinct wave-shaped profile Swoosh logo on the medial and lateral side.

To further celebrate Wie, the collaborative sneakers have been featured with several personalized touches, including the mention of Michelle Wie West's daughter's initials on the right tongue tab. Another nod to her motherhood is presented with the lettering "Mom" in Korean on the left tongue tab.

More details, such as the removable ball marker, have been attached to the gradient cotton laces near forefoot as a special lace jewel, which reads "Just Do It" in both English and Korean.

A nod to Michelle's Korean and Hawaiian heritage has been added with bold "ALOHA" lettering on the rubber outsoles. The look is finished off with blue Winged basketball logo, cream midsoles and semi-translucent outsoles.

While an official release date for the shoe hasn't been announced yet, the bucket hat and fleece sweatshirt has already been released by Nike. One can expect for the shoe to be released soon.

