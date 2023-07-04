3 most underrated Nike x Clot collaborative sneakers explored as rumors of the split surfaces 

Nike x Clot collaborations started back in 2006. Clot, a streetwear brand based in Hong Kong, has enjoyed a longstanding and successful partnership in the world of fashion and footwear. Founded in 2003 by Edison Chen and Kevin Poon, Clot has gained recognition for its unique fusion of Eastern and Western design elements, drawing inspiration from Chinese heritage and contemporary urban culture.

After nearly two decades of partnership, Nike x Clot's partnership is rumored to be ending soon, as reported by HypeBeast. The news came as a surprise to many, as the two brands have had a very successful partnership, releasing multiple successful collaborations like the futuristic Dunk High silhouette.

Nike x Clot collaborations have showcased Clot's creativity and Nike's innovative technology, resulting in limited edition releases that have captured the attention of sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. From the iconic Nike Air Max 1 "Kiss of Death" to the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Fearless" and more recent projects like the Nike Cortez Pack, Clot's collaborations with the sneaker brand have consistently pushed boundaries.

Air Force 1 Low Rose Gold Silk and more: Top 3 underrated Nike x Clot collaborative sneakers

1) CLOT x Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Fearless

the shoe has a double-layer textile upper. The silky outer layer can be cut away to reveal a different material and graphic beneath.

Released in November 2019, Clot x Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Fearless collaboration presented a unique twist on the classic sneaker, incorporating elements inspired by Chinese culture and symbolism.

This Nike x Clot shoe features a mix of materials, including black silk, white leather, and red satin, which pay homage to traditional Chinese garments. It is inspired by the concept of yin and yang, with contrasting black and white hues symbolizing balance and harmony.

The design also incorporates intricate detailing, such as embroidered patterns and a gold silk lining, adding a luxurious touch to the sneaker.

2) CLOT x Air Force 1 Low Rose Gold Silk

Clot x Air Force 1 Low Rose Gold Silk featured a luxurious and elegant design, accompanied by a stunning rose gold silk upper. The pair was launched in November 2020.

The use of silk, a traditional Chinese fabric associated with opulence and refinement, added a distinctive touch to the iconic Air Force 1. The Nike x Clot shoe also incorporated subtle branding details, including Clot's logo on the tongue and heel, as well as a transparent Swoosh with underlying embossed patterns.

The contrasting white midsole and gum rubber outsole provided a clean and classic foundation to complement the rich rose gold esthetic.

3) CLOT x Nike Cortez Pack

The Clot x Nike Cortez Pack was released in February 2023 in three different colorways - “White Game Royal,” “Black White,” and “Black Varsity Maize”.

A deconstructed suede shell and an outer shroud with a collapsible heel are included in the two-piece construction of the silhouette, which offers different ways to wear it. The design has Yin-Yang symbols, while the tongue sports split branding for Nike x Clot.

One final Nike x Clot collaboration is on its way

Before the termination of their partnership, Nike and Clot will be joining forces for one last silhouette.

Their last collaborative work would be "What The" Clot x Nike Dunk Low, which is set to be a limited-edition release. The new Nike x Clot shoe is expected to be released on August 4, 2023, for $150 USD at select retailers, including JuiceStore.com, Juice Store locations, and SNKRS.

The end of Nike and Clot's partnership marks the end of an era in sneaker collaborations. Fans of the partnership will be eagerly anticipating the final release of the Clot x Nike Cortez Pack and the upcoming collaborations between Clot and Adidas.

