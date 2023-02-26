CLOT x Nike “Clotez” shoes: Price and more details explored

Nike appears to be ready with yet another new sneaker design created in collaboration with CLOT. The new iteration, dubbed “Clotez,” is dressed in a black and yellow ensemble.

As of now, details about the release of the CLOT x Nike Clotez "Black/Varsity Maize" colorway are not known. In the coming weeks of 2023, it is anticipated to be available online via the official website of CLOT, Nike's website, SNKRS, and affiliated retailers. These shoes are priced at $140.

These pairs are only available in men's sizes. The Clotez collab arrives in two parts, a sneaker and a slip-on inspired by footwear worn for martial arts.

CLOT x Nike “CLOTEZ” shoes will be dressed in a “Black/Varsity Maize” ensemble

Here's a look at the on-foot image of these sneakers (Image via Instagram/@whojungwoo)

Founded by Edison Chen and Kevin Poon, CLOT is a fashion and lifestyle label with an emphasis on fusing Eastern and Western traditions. The Hong Kong-based business has previously collaborated with numerous household names, including Disney and Coca-Cola.

The company has also experimented with music, entertainment, and design, working with a number of well-known businesses like Converse, Adidas, Coach, and Head Porter.

Now that the much-awaited "Black/White" version of the CLOT x Nike "Clotez" is out, we get our first look at the "Black/Varsity Maize" iteration. Early photos from the upcoming release, provided by WhoJungWoo, show a take that is thought to have been influenced by the famous jumpsuit Bruce Lee wore in the 1979 film Game of Death.

The striking yellow and black jumpsuit, which made an appearance in the unfinished Hong Kong martial arts film shot before the inventor of Jeet Kune Do passed away, has been the subject of numerous tributes and was most notably worn by Uma Thurman as The Bride in Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill (2003).

The forthcoming "Black/Varsity Maize" Nike Cortez colorway is designed by CLOT founder and design director Edison Chen along with aspiring designer Harry Wong. The shoe is dressed in contrasting hues for the release, which is likely to be the second of three color combinations.

Premium yellow leather uppers and striking black Swooshes, as well as nylon tongue flaps, are all present within the indoor house sneaker.

Other early images of these Clotez Black/Varsity Maize shoes (Image via Instagram/@whojungwoo)

Tongue tags are adorned with sewn Chinese characters “功” and “夫” (which means Kung Fu). Additional information can be found on the tongue labels. The coordinating classic Kung Fu slip-on features a yin-yang drawstring closure.

These sneakers are embellished with yellow Swooshes on the laterals that sit on matte black uppers. Lastly, the spiked outer sole units wrap up the overall design.

The CLOT x Nike Clotez "Black/Varsity Maize" will be released in 2023. If you are interested in these shoes, download the primary SNKRS app from the Swoosh label or sign up on the website to get timely information on when the launch dates for this upcoming sneaker will be announced.

Poll : 0 votes