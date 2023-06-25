Mini Reni release date, air time, and plot on Magnolia Network

Joanna Gaines is back with a brand new renovation show, Mini Reni. This new show will premiere on Magnolia Network on June 25 at 9 pm ET. Each episode will be a half-hour long, and fans can stream them on Max and Discovery Plus one day after the television premiere.

The series will feature Joanna, the renovator of HGTV’s Fixer Upper, transforming three rooms of a house within a week. She will have to finish the almost impossible task of making a big impact within the given timeline, so there will be no demo days under the $15,000 budget.

According to the episode description, the first episode of Mini Reni will feature Joanna trying to create the feel of an indoor garden in the living room, dining room, and breakfast nook.

What to expect from Mini Reni season 1?

Mongolia network's description of Mini Reni reads:

"Known for her large-scale renovations, Joanna Gaines takes on the challenge to renovate three rooms in one week. She makes a few budget-friendly changes to completely transform outdated spaces in need of a refresh."

According to the trailer of Mini Reni, Gaines will be seen making instant decisions in the show as she tries to change the look of three rooms within a week. She compares designs with jeans and uses paint, furniture, and wallpapers to make big changes.

Joanna will also use dry walls and add an accent to only one wall in the living room to save time. She ends the trailer by saying that the renovation will include storytelling and dramatic details.

"I’m a firm believer that every home has that special something — and good design isn’t necessarily a matter of starting over, but finding ways to tell more of that unique story. In this project, the homeowner wanted us to incorporate more color and pattern into her space, so that was top of mind as we created a design plan that would also highlight the existing character of the house," she adds.

The Mini Reni host hopes that people will become more creative in their own houses after seeing such simple and quick transformations.

Joanna Gaines is from Kansas and attended Baylor University

Joanna Gaines is from Wichita, Kansas, and was the middle daughter of Nan Stevens and Jerry Stevens. Despite being teased for being Asian American, Gaines managed to become the homecoming queen in her junior year and went ahead to intern in one of the very big TV shows of her time, 48 Hours.

She attended Baylor University and joined her husband’s house-flipping business in 2003 when a TV producer caught wind of her home renovation blog. She and Chip starred in their own HGTV show, Upper Fixer, where Joanna’s style was labeled as "modern farmhouse."

The pair took advantage of their newfound fame and expanded their home variety store, Magnolia, which later became a supermarket. Later on, the couple started their own TV network with the same name. In 2023, the pair was caught in hot water when they collaborated with Target and launched some LGBTQIA+ products made by a Satanist. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chip and Joanna combined have a net worth of $50 million.

Fans can watch Mini Reni every Sunday on Mongolia Network at 9 pm ET.

