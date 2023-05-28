Who is Joanna Gaines? Meet the Silos Baking Championship host

Silos Baking Championship season 1 is all set to be released on the Magnolia Network on Sunday, May 28, at 8 pm ET. The six-episode series will feature 25 professional bakers competing for the grand prize of $100,000 and a spot for the winner's dish in the Silos Baking Co. restaurant menu card for the summer.

Silos Baking Championship will be hosted by Joanna Gaines, who also hosted the one-hour special cooking championship last year under the same name. Joanna is the co-founder of the Magnolia network, along with her husband Chip. She is also famous for renovating homes on HGTV's popular series, Fixer Upper.

Silos Baking Championship host Joanna started her own TV channel with her husband in 2022

45-year-old Joanna Gaines is from Wichita, Kansas. She is the middle daughter of Nan Stevens, a Korean immigrant, and Jerry Stevens, a US citizen with Lebanese and German ancestry.

Joanna was teased in school for her heritage and for being the only Asian-American student. She managed to turn it around by high school and became the homecoming queen in her junior year.

She studied communications at the Baylor University and started her TV career in senior year by interning on a TV show called 48 Hours. After graduating from college in 2001, Joanna met her husband Chip at her father’s auto shop in Waco and the couple wed in 2003.

Joanna joined her husband’s house-flipping company soon after their marriage and a TV producer caught wind of her home renovation blog.

It was then that the couple started appearing on HGTV’s Fixer Upper, helping clients buy a home and then renovating it. Their five kids often appeared on the show and Joanna’s style was known as the “modern farmhouse” renovation.

They started to expand their home goods variety shop, Magnolia, using their newfound success and the place currently has multiple retail stores, a coffee and a church. In 2016, the couple launched their own magazine called The Magnolia Journal and their own furniture collection shop.

After launching the Fixer Upper: Welcome Home show and the Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines cooking series, Joanna started her own TV channel with her husband in 2022.

Gaines is also a published author with many books like Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave and Magnolia Table.

About Silos Baking Championship season 1

Silos Baking Championship was featured on the Magnolia network last year as a one-hour special competition and has now been transformed into a six-episode long series. The competition will feature 25 professional bakers making the best desserts possible to impress Joanna Gaines and many guest judges like Andrew Zimmern, Megan Mitchell, Abner Ramirez, and Casey Corn.

In each episode, five cooks will compete against each other and try to overcome the multiple challenges given to them. The winner of each competition will head to the finals where they have to fight for the grand prize of $100,000 and a spot on the menu of Silos Baking Co. in Waco, Texas, from June 26 to September 4.

The winner of Silos Baking Championship will be announced on June 25.

Silos Baking Championship will air on the Magnolia network every Sunday at 8 pm ET. Fans will be able to stream the show on HBO Max and Discovery Plus on the same day as the television premiere.

