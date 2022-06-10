What is Andrew Zimmern’s net worth? Iron Chef judge’s fortune explored ahead of Netflix show’s premiere

American TV personality and chef Andrew Zimmern is all set to be the series judge on Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend streaming on June 15 on Netflix.

The popular figure will appear alongside James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards panelist, Nilou Motamed, in the epic cooking competition, Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend.

All about Iron Chef judge Andrew Zimmern’s net worth

James Beard Award-winning TV personality chef and food writer Andrew Zimmern’s net worth is $14 million, which he amassed while working as co-creator, host, and consulting producer of the Travel Channel’s hit television series Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern, Andrew Zimmern’s Bizarre World, and Bizarre Foods America, along with many other shows. He reportedly earned $35,000 per episode for Bizarre Foods.

Raised in a Jewish family, Zimmern began formal culinary training at 14 years of age. After graduating from Vassar College, he worked in New York's finest restaurants either as an executive chef or general manager.

He started his professional culinary journey as an executive chef at Cafe Un Deux Trois in Minneapolis's Foshay Tower. He left in 1997 after working there for a four-and-a-half-year. His menu of the café received high ratings from the Minneapolis Star Tribune, St. Paul Pioneer Press, the Minnesota Monthly, and Mpls.St.Paul Magazine.

After leaving the restaurant, he pivoted to other restaurants and food-related adventures. He joined Food Works, Inc. in 1997, which produced food-related content. It also “manages partnerships including appearances, sponsorships, and philanthropic activities.”

Zimmern debuted his food truck, AZ Canteen, in 2012 with a menu ranging from the following,

“Nicaraguan dulce de leche shaved ice to the Cabrito sausage grinders made with an exclusive all-natural goat blend from Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors.”

The chef is also a published author. He has written various books including, The Bizarre Truth: Culinary Misadventures Around the Glove, Andrew Zimmern's Bizarre World of Food: Brains, Bugs, and Blood Sausage, and Andrew Zimmern's Field Guide to Exceptionally Weird, Wild, among others.

Zimmern also runs his line of spice blends and seasonings, which includes, Moroccan Moon, Mexican Fiesta, and Mediterranean Magic, along with many other flavours. His products are created and sold through the company Badia Spices.

In November 2018, he opened his restaurant, Lucky Cricket, in St. Louis Park, Minnesota.

About Andrew Zimmern’s media ventures

Zimmern’s show Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern premiered on the Travel Channel in 2006. The show, which showcased the cuisine of a particular country and how the food is procured, prepared, served, and consumed, aired 147 episodes and ran for 13 seasons from 2006 to 2018.

The spin-off, Andrew Zimmern's Bizarre World and Bizarre Foods America, aired in 2009 and 2012 respectively.

Other than this, as a host, he has hosted several other shows such as Dining with Death, The Zimmern List, and What's Eating America among others.

In 2010, he won the James Beard Award for Outstanding TV Food Personality and won the same award again in 2012, 2013, and 2017.

He will now join Iron Chef as the judge. Watch judge Zimmern and the intense battle of the chefs on Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend on Netflix on June 15.

