What will come to Netflix in June 2022? 4 movies to look forward for

Despite the fact that the first half of the year saw a slew of high-profile new releases on Netflix, such as the last season of Ozark and The Adam Project, June may be the strongest month yet for new Netflix movies and shows.

Of course, May is home to the most anticipated release of 2022, which is the fourth season of Stranger Things. Stranger Things deserved its moment after more than three years of anticipation. In July, the series will return for another installment of its fourth season.

In June, quite a few new Netflix movies and shows will be added to our queues. Throughout the month, Netflix will release must-see films starring Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, Adam Sandler, and Melissa McCarthy, among others.

When it comes to Netflix movies, June will usher in the summer blockbuster season with a list of potential blockbusters. These exceptional titles are sure to hit the top 10 and stay there for the majority of the month.

4 Netflix releases of June 2022, you shouldn't miss

1) Interceptor - June 3, 2022

What's a summer without a good action film? Interceptor, starring Elsa Pataky and Luke Bracey, is an action film about an Army captain who takes it upon herself to protect her isolated interceptor station from an attack. The film will be released on June 3 and is executive produced by Pataky's real-life spouse Chris Hemsworth.

Hardened and damaged in reality after being wrongly fired from her dream job at the Pentagon, Captain JJ Collins (Elsa Pataky) finds herself in control of a lone nuclear missile interceptor installation in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.

Collins meets the charismatic but corrupt Alexander Kessel (Luke Bracey), a former US military intelligence officer set on carrying out an inconceivable plot when a simultaneous planned attack threatens the base itself.

Collins must use her years of tactical training and military skills to figure out who she can trust and stop Kessel and his covert mercenaries from executing their twisted and horrible objectives with only minutes to spare.

2) Hustle - June 8, 2022

Hustle, Adam Sandler's latest Netflix original film, marks his comeback to the streaming service. Sandler plays Stanley Beren, a basketball scout who helps a new recruit break into the NBA. Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, and Robert Duvall all star in Hustle. When it premieres on Netflix on June 8, the sports drama is bound to inspire.

After being dismissed, professional basketball scout Stanley Beren was overjoyed for the first time in a while as he bumped onto Spanish amateur bowler Bo Cruz while he was playing in a park outside of Madrid. With a new sense of purpose, Stanley sets out to prepare Bo for the NBA, believing that they can both succeed.

The movie was initially set in China. In an interview with Dan Patrick, Adam Sandler revealed that the location has been relocated to Majorca, Spain due to pressure from Netflix (who did not do business in China as of the creation of the film).

3) Love & Gelato - June 22, 2022

Lina spends the summer before college in Rome to fulfill her mother's final desire, where she discovers romance, adventure, and a love for gelato.

The upcoming movie is based on the novel of the same name written by Jenna Evans Welch.

Lina is spending the summer in Tuscany, but she isn't in the mood for the country's famed warmth or fairy-tale scenery. She's only there because her mother wished for her to see her father before she died. But what type of father doesn't stay with his children for sixteen years? Lina's only desire is to return home. But then she receives a journal written by her mother while she was living in Italy. Lina finds herself immersed in a wonderful world of hidden romances, art, and pastries.

A world that inspires her, along with the ever-so-attractive Ren, to follow in her mother's footsteps and uncover a long-buried secret. It's a secret that will alter her entire perception of her mother, father, and even herself.

4) Spiderhead - June 17, 2022

Chris Hemsworth has two new Netflix movies coming out in June, but you can see the attractive action star in Spiderhead rather than simply executive producing them. Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett also star in the sci-fi thriller, which has all the makings of another franchise for Hemsworth. On June 17, mark your calendars for a movie night.

Chris Hemsworth plays Steve Abnesti, a brilliant visionary who oversees a futuristic jail in Netflix's Spiderhead. Instead of being locked up, the inmates at Spiderhead are allowed to explore the stark white corridors before Steve throws them into a glass room and injects them with medications that are supposed to aid their salvation.

The story takes place in the near future, when convicts are offered the opportunity to volunteer as medical subjects in exchange for a reduced sentence. Miles Teller (Whiplash) and Jurnee Smollett (Birds of Prey) play two inmates, Jeff and Lizzy, who create a bond that tests the drug-loaded approach.

We see Steve pushing the boundaries over and over again in the trailer, as patients fight, writhe in pain, have s*x with one another, and engage in other increasingly chaotic activities. All of this excites Steve, who is known for his unconventional techniques.

Spiderhead is directed by Joseph Kosinski (Tron: Legacy and Top Gun: Maverick) and written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, and is based on a short tale by George Saunders, titled Escape from Spiderhead.

Edited by Somava