Who are challenger chefs in Netflix’s Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend ? Profiles explored ahead of show’s premiere

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend is about to premiere and fans can't wait for the battle to begin.

Netflix's Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend Season 1 will showcase some of the most respectable 'Iron Chefs' competing against the Challenger Chefs who want to win the title of 'Iron Legend.' Challenger Chefs are not amateur cooks and even own Michelin-starred restaurants.

The Challenger Chefs of Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend Season 1 are Claudette Zepeda, Curtis Duffy, Esther Choi, Gregory Gourdet, Mason Hereford, Mei Lin and Yia Vang.

About the Challenger Chefs of Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend

Claudette Zepeda

Claudette Zepeda has appeared on two seasons of Top Chef Mexico and is known for her unique style of making Mexican Cuisine. She is the executive chef of El Jardín, California and credits her bold take on Mexican food to her time spent in Tijuana and Guadalajara as a child.

She has also served as Chef de Cuisine at Javier Plascencia’s Little Italy restaurant, Bracero, and at Chef Gavin Kaysen’s El Bizcocho.

Curtis Duffy

Curtis Duffy is known for his Michelin-starred restaurants Ever and Grace. While Grace has earned three stars for four years in a row from 2015 to 2019, Ever won two Michelin stars in 2022. His other restaurant, Avenues, also received two stars.

Curtis is on the advisory board of the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts. Each year, one student is awarded a scholarship of $25,000 in his name in the institute. He has been awarded the title of “Best Chef” by the James Beard Foundation.

Esther Choi

Esther Choi is the chef and owner of mŏkbar and mŏkbar Brooklyn, as well as Ms. Yoo's business partner. She is known for blending old Korean techniques into modern food. Having studied at New York City’s Institute of Culinary Education, she has already appeared on many culinary shows like Kitchen Gadgets and Beat Bobby Flay.

Other than that, she also recently launched a new CBD-infused toasted sesame oil company called Sessy.

Gregory Gourdet

Gregory Gourdet was the finalist on Bravo’s Top Chef Season 12 and Season 17. He was also the chef of Departure at The Nines and his book Everyone’s Table: Global Recipes for Modern Health was a national bestseller.

Gregory discovered his love of cooking at the University of Montana and went on to graduate from The Culinary Institute of America. Following this, he worked with chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten and became one of his chef de cuisines.

He is currently the owner of Kann, a wood-fired restaurant that serves Haitian cuisine.

Mason Hereford

Mason Hereford grew up around the campus of the University of Virginia since his grandfather was the president of the institute. He was obsessed with a turkey and cranberry relish sandwich that was only available at a popular college restaurant, and decided early on in life that he wanted to open his own sandwich store.

Mason has worked as a chef de cuisine for Coquette as well as Sweet Olive. He opened his own sandwich shop Turkey and the Wolf in 2016. The restaurant was given the title of America’s Best New Restaurant in 2017 by Bon Appétit Magazine. In 2019, he opened his second eatery, a breakfast spot, called Molly’s Rise and Shine.

Mei Lin

Mei Lin grew up working in her family-owned Chinese restaurant and learnt how to cook at a young age. She opened her own eatery, called Nightshade, in January 2019. The restaurant won the spot as one of the GQ Magazine’s and Eater National’s Best New Restaurants in America.

She believes she received formal cooking training at Wolfgang Puck's Spago Vegas and Michael Voltaggio's Ink. in Los Angeles and won the title of Top Chef in Bravo’s culinary competitive series.

Yia Vang

Yia Vang started his career working as a dishwasher. Later, he worked in several restaurants in the Twin Cities before starting his own restaurant, called Union Hmong Kitchen, which combines Hmong and American food.

In 2021 he started his own eatery called Vinai. He has previously been featured on National Geographic and CNN’s United Shades of America.

Netflix's Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend will have eight 45-minute long episodes and will premiere on June 15. It has not yet been revealed if the episodes will be released together or separately.

