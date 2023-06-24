Is Lies Hidden in My Garden a webtoon adaptation? All you need to know about Kim Tae-hee and Lim Ji-yeon's new show

For all the avid K-drama watchers who are waiting for their next nail biting suspense induced drama, Lies Hidden in My Garden is the one. The series, which was released on Monday, June 19, is an adaptation of the webtoon of the same name created by Kim Jin-young.

Lies Hidden in My Garden released its first two episodes on its premiere date and created a buzz amongst fans, who are now eagerly waiting for more episodes to release, especially after seeing Lim Ji-yeon’s performance in The Glory, a Netflix drama where she won the Baeksang Award in the 'Best Supporting Actress - Television' category.

What is the genre of the series?

Lies Hidden in My Garden is an enthralling suspense thriller that takes its inspiration from the bestselling novel of the same title. The incorporation of the dark noir genre intensifies the intrigue and captivation of the series.

Who is in the cast list?

Lies Hidden in My Garden features a stellar cast comprising Kim Tae-hee, Lim Ji-yeon, Kim Sung-oh, and Choi Jae-rim as the primary couples. These renowned names within the K-drama industry have not only brought their exceptional talent to the show but have also played a significant role in bringing the new series to viewers' attention.

1) Kim Tae-hee as Moon Joo-ran

In Lies Hidden in My Garden, Kim Tae-hee assumes the character of Joo Ran, a woman whose serene existence in an idyllic home is abruptly disrupted by a stench emanating from the backyard. As the smell of a corpse infiltrates her life, Joo Ran finds herself entangled in a web of confusion that shatters her once-peaceful reality.

Kim Tae-hee has appeared in several hit dramas, including Stairway to Heaven, Yong-pal, Hi Bye, Mama, and more.

2) Lim Ji-yeon as Chu Sang-eun

Lim Ji-yeon delivers a remarkable performance as Sang Eun in Lies Hidden in My Garden, skillfully embodying a character who is haunted by the harrowing effects of domestic violence, yearning to liberate herself from a life of misery. Having grown up in an impoverished household, Sang Eun still continues to grapple with financial challenges in her present circumstances.

Lim Ji-yeon has appeared in several noted dramas like Obsessed, High Society, The Glory, and more.

3) Kim Sung-oh as Park Jae-ho

Bringing depth to the character of Park Jae-ho, Kim Sung-oh portrays Joo Ran's husband in the series Lies Hidden in My Garden. As a meticulous and perfectionist doctor who oversees a pediatric hospital, Jae Ho appears to lead an ideal life alongside Joo Ran.

Kim Sung-oh is best known for his roles as supporting characters in the web series of Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, Island, Fight For My Way, and more.

4) Choi Jae-rim as Kim Yoon-beom

Choi Jae-rim takes on the role of Kim Yoon-beom in the Lies Hidden in My Garden series. The character, who works as a salesman at a pharmaceutical company, is Sang-eun's husband. Yoon-beom is negative as he abuses Sang-eun regularly in their marriage.

Choi Jae-rim is a South Korean musical actor and professor. He has appeared in several dramas, including Rent, Qualifications of Men, Green Mothers' Club, and more.

Plot details

Lies Hidden in My Garden, a novel consisting of 40 chapters written by Kim Jin-young, was published in 2018. It was recently adapted into Genie TV's drama, which released on June 19. The story revolves around two couples who become entangled in a profound and dark secret when a mysterious odor emerges from one couple's backyard.

The main protagonist, Joo Ran, grew up in a privileged family and married Jae Ho, a renowned and accomplished doctor. Their opulent lifestyle and expansive garden brought Joo Ran immense joy, contributing to her dream life. In stark contrast, Sang Eun was raised in a low-income household, and currently resides at a rundown apartment with her abusive husband Yeon Beom.

Spoiler alert for Lies Hidden in My Garden ending

However, everything changes when Joo Ran discovers an unsettling smell coming from her cherished garden. Determined to uncover the source, she crosses paths with Sang Eun, a woman with ties to her husband. In the first episode, Sang Eun gets a call from the hospital saying her husband is dead. As Joo-ran embraces her intuition and embarks on an investigation, the plot deepens, adding further layers of complexity to the already intricate storyline.

Release timings and where to watch

Lies Hidden in My Garden can be accessed on popular streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu Japan, iQIYI, and Viki in select regions. The drama has a total of eight episodes which air every Monday and Tuesday at 10:00 pm KST.

