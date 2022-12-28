Actress Kim Tae-hee to appear in first drama in three years

South Korean actress Kim Tae-hee will be making a K-drama comeback in tvN's upcoming thriller series House With a Yard (literal translation). This will mark the actress' first drama in three years following her appearance in tvN's Hi Bye, Mama!

The actress was reportedly offered a role in tvN's new show on October 6, 2022, which she has now confirmed. Other actors who were offered roles include Kim Sung-oh and Lim Ji-yeon.

On December 26, a representative of Kim-tae Hee stated,

“Kim Tae Hee is currently filming ‘House With a Yard’ (literal title).”

Although the shoot for the show is believed to have started, additional details on the final cast, title, poster, and release date are yet to be released.

Kim Tae-hee-starrrer House With a Yard revolves around a happy housewife who is the object of everyone's envy

It has been confirmed that Kim Tae-hee will be playing an important role in tvN's upcoming family thriller House With a Yard, which is based on a novel of the same name.

The plot revolves around a happy housewife in a perfect home who is the object of everyone's envy. However, she soon begins to have doubts about happiness as some events break the illusion of her perfect life.

The eight-episode limited-series drama will be helmed by director Jung Ji-hyun, who was behind the making of Twenty-Five Twenty-One, one of the year's biggest hits.

"She's back": Fans react to Kim Tae-hee's comeback

Fans were ecstatic to learn that Kim Tae-hee will be making her much awaited K-drama comeback after three years. Many fans said they missed her presence on screen and could not wait to see her in a new role.

In her last drama, Hi Bye, Mama!, Tae-hee's character (Choi Yu-ri) does not get a happy ending, and fans hope that the new drama would end happily for her. Others also said that they expect to cry less when they see her on screen this time.

Leading Hallyu star Kim Tae-hee has been in the Korean entertainment industry for two decades

Hailed as one of Korea's finest actors, Kim Tae-hee rose to fame in the popular SBS TV series Stairway to Heaven that aired in 2003. In her two-decade-long career, the actress has appeared in numerous dramas and Korean films such as Iris, Love Story in Harvard, My Princess, and more.

Her flawless beauty earned her the title of "The Nation's Most Beautiful Woman" and made her a sought-after celebrity for commercials. In 2008, she was also dubbed "CF Queen," but said that she prefers to be valued more as an actor rather than her other skills. CF refers to commercial film.

The award-winning actress is married to legendary K-pop star Rain. The duo had a secret wedding in 2017 and currently have two beautiful daughters, born in 2017 and 2019.

It has been reported that Rain will also be appearing in a K-drama alongside Kim Ha-neul. Titled, She, the upcoming romance drama will see Kim play a married woman, Oh Wan-soo, who falls for a bodyguard, Seo Do-yoon, played by Rain.

