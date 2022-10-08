5 interesting facts about Rain and Kim Tae-hee: Secret marriage, wealthiest celebrity couple, and more

K-pop idol and actor Rain was recently accused of cheating on his wife, Kim Tae-hee. The couple was embroiled in the controversy after a women's magazine claimed that a "top star" was cheating on his wife with a pro golf player.

Soon after, many speculated that the A-list celebrity was Rain. However, on the heels of the cheating scandal, the idol's agency made a statement claiming the news was "ridiculous."

The K-netizens have mixed feelings regarding the news, with the majority believing that the cheating news is fake and a rumor.

Considered one of Korea's most powerful couples, Rain and Kim Tae-hee have repeatedly made headlines showcasing their strong love and chemistry.

Here are five facts you need to know about Rain and Kim Tae-hee as a couple.

1) Rain was rejected five times by Kim Tae-hee before they started dating

While appearing on Netflix's original show The Hungry and Hairy, Rain confessed that he was rejected five times by his now-wife, Kim Tae-hee, before they began dating. The Full House actor shared that his wife thought of him as a punk after their first meeting.

He also shared how he realized that Tae-hee was the one for him. He said:

"Usually, it's the stylist who put on your socks for you when asked to change your outfit but she (Kim Tae-hee) put them on herself while kneeling on the ground."

That's when he made up his mind and fell for the Hi, Bye Mama! actress.

2) Rain and Kim Tae-hee married secretly in a private ceremony

The couple married in a small private ceremony in January 2017, which was a secret to most of their fans. A reporter revealed that Rain and Kim Tae-hee sent out invitations to their wedding three days before their big day.

While announcing the news to the reporters, they did not reveal the wedding location and time. However, after they tied the knot, the actress wrote a handwritten letter to thank her fans and talk about the marriage.

The couple are now parents to two daughters.

3) Rain and Kim Tae-hee rarely make on-screen appearances

The couple is among the most beloved celebrities in South Korea. However, they rarely appear on-screen or act together for a project. Fans love to see them act together; however, Rain and Kim Tae-hee have worked together professionally twice.

The couple first met in 2011 to shoot a commercial for Coupang. After being together for almost a decade, they appeared for another commercial for Bodyfriend in 2021.

4) Wealthiest Korean celeb couple

Also known as the Golden Couple of Korea, Rain and Kim Tae-hee enjoy a comfortable lifestyle and are the wealthiest Korean celebrity couple with an estimated combined net worth of $75 million.

On top of that, the duo also own $72 million worth of properties in both South Korea and the United States. While Kim has three Gangnam buildings under name, Rain owns a villa and shopping centre in Cheongdam.

Although they are the owners of exclusive and lavish residences, the couple likes to live modestly. At the time of COVID-19, the duo lowered rents for their tenants, garnering praise from K-netizens.

5) Shifted to a new place because of a stalker

The power couple had to sell their Itaewon house in the Yongsan District and shift to a new place after a Sasaeng (obsessive fan) created a fiasco in front of their house.

According to the police, the woman frequently visited the couple's house, screamed in front of it and rang their doorbell. She has been reported 17 times to the police, and as per Rain's agency, the events ignited fear in their family.

The unnamed woman was arrested by police. However, Rain and Kim Tae-hee decided to sell their property to avoid such incidents again in the future.

Amidst the cheating scandal rumors, the couple hasn't made any statements regarding the same at the time of this writing.

