Park Ji-hu, Jo Joon-young, and Park Yoo-na will be joining Golden Child's Bomin in the upcoming webtoon-based drama, Spirit Fingers. On April 13, representatives of the drama shared the main cast lineup and the characters the aforementioned stars will be playing. Last month, Woollim Entertainment confirmed that Bomin will lead an upcoming K-drama and will star as Koo Seon-ho.

Based on a popular webtoon of the same name by Han Kyoung-chal, the show will follow Song Woo-yeon, an 18-year-old fearful and awkward high school student who is hyperactive around people and hence fails to express her emotions.

Throughout the show, viewers will witness Song Woo-yeon learn about herself, the things she loves, and what makes her heart flutter.

Park Ji-hu, Bomin, Jo Joon-young, and Park Yoo-na-starrer Spirit Fingers is scheduled to air in the second half of 2023

Upcoming comedy-romance K-drama Spirit Fingers has introduced its young and talented cast lineup.

Little Women's Park Ji-hu will star as Song Woo-yeon, a low-key and unadventurous high school student who one day, unexpectedly, becomes a model for a life drawing class and ends up joining Spirit Fingers, a drawing club. The drama will primarily focus on Song Woo-yeon fulfilling her dream after joining the club. It will also showcase her relationship with the people around her.

The 19-year-old actress is a melting pot of talent and is famous for her leading role in Netflix's hit series All of Us Are Dead. She'll return in season 2 next year.

Joo Joon-young (Dear M) will take on the role of Nam Ki-jeon, an extremely attractive and handsome high school student who works as a part-time fit model at a mall. After meeting Song Woo-yeon, he starts to consider modeling as a career.

Golden Child's Bomin (Shadow Beauty) will be seen playing Koo Seon-ho, vice president of the drawing club and a college student. Song Woo-yeon joins the club because of Koo Seon-ho, and she immediately falls for him because of his charming personality and handsome appearance. He also harbors feelings for his longtime friend and Spirit Fingers' president, Nam Geu-rin.

Park Yoo-na (True Beauty) will play Nam Gue-rin, a bright and bubbly person with a warm heart. She is the president of the art club and takes care of Song Woo-yeon like her younger sister.

Cha Woo-min, who was recently seen in Week Hero Class 1, will also star in the drama as Nam Ki-jeon's old friend, Byun Tae-sun.

Spirit Fingers is scheduled to air in the second half of 2023 with 12 episodes.

