Minx season 2 episode 8 on Starz: Release date, time, what to expect, and more details

Episode 8 of Minx season 2 is set to air on Starz on Friday, September 8, 2023, at 9 pm ET (tentative time). The comedy-drama series focuses on a young woman in the 1970s who sets out to launch the first-ever woman's erotic magazine.

Minx wonderfully captures the era it is set in and depicts the various challenges that the protagonist faces during her journey. The cast is led by the highly talented Ophelia Lovibond, who plays the role of Joyce Prigger. Created by Ellen Rapoport, the show has received glowing reviews from critics and viewers alike.

Minx season 2 episode 8 will focus on Doug confronting Constance at a party

There's no official promo or trailer for the upcoming episode yet, but according to a synopsis on Rotten Tomatoes, fans can look forward to the new episode focusing on Doug, who confronts Constance at a high-profile party. Elsewhere, Lenny and Shelly contemplate what the future holds for them, as things seem unstable and uncertain.

Check out the synopsis for episode 8, titled Woman of the Hour, below:

''At the Minx International launch party, Doug confronts Constance, while Joyce starts to lose control of her magazine; Shelly and Lenny look toward an uncertain future.''

Aside from that, not much more is known about the next episode as of yet. The previous episode, titled God Closes a Door, Opens a Glory Hole, depicted Tina, Constance, and Joyce setting off to find Minx International publishers. Meanwhile, things got chaotic at Bottom Dollar as Richie looked to replace a centerfold. Take a look at the synopsis of the episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Constance, Joyce, and Tina head to a wilderness retreat to pick Minx International publishers; at Bottom Dollar, Richie has to replace a centerfold and scrambles to redo the new issue.''

With just one more episode to go in this season, fans can look forward to the upcoming episode depicting a number of key events that will shape the story for a dramatic finale next week. As of now, the show is yet to be renewed or canceled, but viewers can look forward to positive news in the near future.

A quick look at Minx plot and cast

The comedy-drama series tells the story of a young woman who teams up with an adult entertainment publication in order to launch her own magazine, which would be the first-ever women's erotic magazine. Take a look at Starz's official synopsis of the show's ongoing second season:

''After Doug and Joyce sell Bottom Dollar to a retired shipping magnate, Minx becomes a commercial success. Under new leadership, Doug struggles to maintain his control within Bottom Dollar while Joyce loses sight of her core beliefs as she rises to stardom.''

The description further states,

''As our Bottom Dollar misfits go mainstream, they start to question who they’re becoming and what they really want from this newfound success.''

The series' cast features Ophelia Lovibond in the role of the protagonist. She's received widespread critical acclaim for her performance. Apart from Lovibond, Jessica Lowe, Jake Johnson, Lennon Parham, and many others weave magic on the screen.

Don't forget to catch the new episode of Minx season 2 on Starz on Friday, September 8, 2023.