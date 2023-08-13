Miracle Workers: End Times episode 8 release date, air time, plot, and more

Miracle Workers: End Times episode 8 is set to air on TBS on Monday, August 14, 2023, at 10 pm ET (tentative time). The series continues to get more interesting and dramatic with every episode, and fans can look forward to another thrilling hour of television as the season approaches its conclusion.

The show's ongoing fourth season has received much critical acclaim, thanks to its ambitious plot, stellar performances by the actors, and compelling writing, among numerous other things. The series' cast is led by acclaimed actor Daniel Radcliffe, along with many others portraying crucial supporting characters.

Miracle Workers: End Times episode 8 - What to expect, recap, and more details

Miracle Workers: End Times episode 8 does not have an official promo or preview, but as per a short description shared by Rotten Tomatoes, fans can look forward to the upcoming episode focusing on Freya and Sid discovering that Freya is pregnant. Following this, Morris decides to throw the couple a baby shower. Take a look at the synopsis of the episode, titled Children of Women, below:

''Sid and Freya find out Freya is pregnant and Morris throws them a baby shower; Tai has to pet-sit Scraps while going back in time to terminate the future leader of the human resistance.''

Apart from that, not many other important details pertaining to the latest episode are revealed at this point. The previous episode, titled Roland Proudheart, depicted Sid purchasing a new vehicle, which sort of alters his personality significantly. Elsewhere, Scraps goes back to his village.

The show has continued to enjoy significiant viewership and critical acclaim, and fans can look forward to more drama and fun in the upcoming episodes as the show heads towards its conclusion. So far, there hasn't been any update regarding the fifth season of the show, but fans can expect some positive updates in the near future.

A quick look at Miracle Workers: End Times plot and cast

Miracle Workers: End Times focuses on a couple looking to move to the suburbs from a devastated post-apocalyptic land. It explores the numerous struggles and challenges they face while adapting to a new life and environment. Here's Warner Bros. Discovery's synopsis of the ongoing season:

''Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, and Jon Bass make their return to the top-rated anthology comedy series “Miracle Workers” for the fourth installment set in the post-apocalyptic future. “Miracle Workers: End Times” follows a wasteland warrior (Radcliffe) and ruthless warlord (Viswanathan) as they face the most dystopian nightmare of all: settling down in the suburbs.''

The synopsis further reads,

''Together they navigate the existential horrors of married life and small-town living, all under the dubious guidance of a wealthy junk trader (Buscemi). Also starring Jon Bass as the couple’s faithful war dog, and Karan Soni as a kill-bot who loves to party.''

The rest of the cast includes actors like Steve Buscemi, Karan Soni, Jon Bass, and many others. The first three seasons of the show have also received positive reviews from viewers and critics. The lead performances by Daniel Radcliffe and Geraldine Viswanathan are the highlights of the current season.

Don't forget to watch Miracle Workers: End Times episode 8 on TBS on Monday, August 14, 2023.