Miracle Workers: End Times episodes 3 & 4 release date, air time, plot, and more

The third and fourth episodes of Miracle Workers: End Times are expected to premiere on TBS on Monday, July 17, 2023, at 10 pm ET (tentative time). The anthology comedy series is currently in its fourth season and is set in an almost dystopian world, focusing on a wasteland warrior and a warlord who deal with various dangers and challenges in a post-apocalyptic land.

The first two episodes premiered last week and received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics. The show, created by Simon Rich, features Daniel Radcliffe in one of the major roles, along with many others playing pivotal supporting characters.

Miracle Workers: End Times episodes 3 & 4 - What to expect?

Official promos for Miracle Workers: End Times episodes 3 and 4 have not yet revealed, but based on the descriptions shared by Rotten Tomatoes, viewers can expect the upcoming third episode to focus on Freya and Sid trying to work on their physical intimacy with the help of couple's therapy.

Here's the synopsis of episode 3:

''Sid and Freya try to improve their s*x life with couple's therapy; Morris attends his high school reunion.''

The fourth episode will depict Sid trying to help Morris' son get an admission into a reputed school, as per its synopsis:

''Sid tries to help Morris get his son into a prestigious school; Freya attempts to prove she's not too old to party.''

Apart from that, more details regarding the new episodes are not yet available. The previous episodes perfectly established the premise of the current season as viewers were introduced to the devastating dystopian world that the series is set in. It depicted the numerous struggles and challenges that Freya and Sid faced as they looked to move on from the wasteland to the suburbs and begin a new life.

Viewers can expect the upcoming episodes to pick up some pace as the ongoing season promises a lot of intense drama and action.

In brief, about Miracle Workers: End Times plot and cast

Miracle Workers: End Times is set in a post-apocalyptic world wherein a couple look to adjust to an entirely new life as they try to move to the suburbs.

Take a look at Warner Bros. Discovery's synopsis of the show:

''Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, and Jon Bass make their return to the top-rated anthology comedy series “Miracle Workers” for the fourth installment set in the post-apocalyptic future. “Miracle Workers: End Times” follows a wasteland warrior (Radcliffe) and ruthless warlord (Viswanathan) as they face the most dystopian nightmare of all: settling down in the suburbs.''

The description continues:

''Together they navigate the existential horrors of married life and small-town living, all under the dubious guidance of a wealthy junk trader (Buscemi). Also starring Jon Bass as the couple’s faithful war dog, and Karan Soni as a kill-bot who loves to party.''

Daniel Radcliffe, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Steve Buscemi portray the roles of Sid, Freya, and Morris, respectively. Other supporting cast members include Karan Soni, Jon Bass, and many more.

Viewers can watch the new episodes of Miracle Workers: End Times on TBS on Monday, July 17, 2023.