Miriam Margolyes UK Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues, and more

British-Australian writer and TV personality Miriam Margolyes has announced a tour in support of her upcoming book titled Oh Miriam! The book highlights stories about Miriam Margolyes’ life and work. The upcoming shows will feature conversations with Marolyes and promise to be nothing short of hilarious.

In a statement, Miriam Margolyes, said:

"My new book is called OH MIRIAM! - something that has been said to me a lot over the years (often in tones of strong disapproval) and it contains lots more revelations and stories and discoveries and I can’t wait to share it with you all."

The beloved author will kick off her tour at the Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on September 16 and will conclude her tour on October 31 at Belfast Waterfront Hall.

Tickets for Miriam Margolyes’ tour will be available for general sale at 10 am PST on December 2 via Ticketmaster. Some presales for Miriam Margolyes’ tour are currently underway.

Miriam Margolyes 2023 Tour Dates

New Theatre Oxford

Reliably outrageous and entertaining, join Miriam Margolyes, in conversation, for a riotous evening as full of life and surprises as the actress herself. This is her biggest tour yet to mark the launch of her new book OH MIRIAM!

September 16 -- Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

September 18 -- Birmingham Symphony Hall

September 19 -- London Palladium

September 21 -- Cardiff St Davids Hall

September 23 -- Newcastle Upon Tyne O2 City Hall

September 26 -- Northampton Royal And Derngate

September 29 -- Oxford New Theatre

October 01 -- Brighton Dome

October 03 -- Southend Cliffs Pavilion

October 06 -- Glasgow Sec Armadillo

October 07 -- Edinburgh Usher Hall

Fane



In her biggest tour yet, join us live & online for another unforgettable adventure with Miriam Margolyes, to launch her new book.



With strong opinions & tales from her extraordinary life, don't miss this. It's a guaranteed SCREAM.



October 10 -- Sheffield City Halls

October 11 -- Manchester Lowry

October 13 -- Liverpool Philharmonic

October 15 -- Harrogate Hcc

October 16 -- York Barbican

October 18 -- Portsmouth Guildhall

October 19 -- Poole Lighthouse

October 20 -- Plymouth Pavilions

October 30 -- Dublin Bord Gais Energy Theatre

October 31 -- Belfast Waterfront Hall

More about the artist

Miriam Margolyes is notorious for her unabashed frankness. After her previous book was released, Margolyes famously said during an interview on the Graham Norton Show that she only wrote the book as she was:

"Paid an enormous amount of money."

In a recent interview, Margolyes said that people should not be allowed to wear what they want to at work. Speaking in an interview on ITV, Margolyes said:

“No. When you go to an audition you’ve got to wear what is acceptable. I mean one of the ladies who works here, she’s just wearing a p**** pelmet. It’s far too short!"

In 1993, Margolyes received a BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Martin Scorsese's The Age of Innocence. She also played the role of Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter film series. Professor Sprout teaches Herbology at Hogwarts and also serves as Head of Hufflepuff House.

Earlier this year, Margolyes revealed how much she earned while making the film. ScreenRant quoted her as saying:

"I never made Harry Potter millions. I think the three of four main people did, and they deserve it, but my character didn’t. I was only in two, and I only got £60,000 for being Professor Sprout, but I’m not grumbling... now. I grumbled then, but it made me very famous."

Margolyes also acted in the BBC series Call the Midwife from 2018 to 2021. The actress was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2002 New Year Honours for Services to Drama.

