Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 4 episode 2: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The highly anticipated Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 4 episode 2 is set to take fans on another exciting journey into the complex world of Victorian-era mysteries. Rachael New's series introduces viewers to the determined Eliza Scarlet and her interesting connection with William Wellington, a detective from Scotland Yard.

Scheduled to release on January 14, 2024, Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 4 episode 2 is titled Six Feet Under. It will delve deeper into the ups and downs of Eliza Scarlet's detective agency and her growing bond with William "The Duke" Wellington. The episode will offer fans an exciting mix of suspense and drama and ensure an entertaining watch.

Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 4 episode 2: Release date and where to watch

Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 4 episode 2, titled Six Feet Under, is set to air on January 14, 2024, at 8 pm ET. The 53-minute episode will delve into the world of Victorian crime.

As per the PBS website, the synopsis reads:

"When a close friend of Mr. Potts is murdered, Eliza finds herself investigating the dark and macabre world of Victorian undertakers."

New episodes of the show will release every Sunday until February 11, 2024.

The show can be streamed online via multiple platforms. It can be enjoyed on:

PBS Passport

PBS app

PBS.org

PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel

Amazon Prime (accessible to subscribers of MASTERPIECE on PBS Prime Channel)

Alternatively, individual episodes including Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 4 episode 2 can be purchased on platforms such as:

Apple TV

iTunes

Vudu

What to expect from Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 4 episode 2?

Episode 2 will release on PBS on January 14 (Image via PBS)

Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 4 episode 2 will air on PBS on January 14, 2024. In this episode, Eliza Scarlet will take on the challenging task of looking into the unexpected death of Mr. Potts' dear friend.

The story will unfold with a hint of mystery, taking Eliza into the fascinating realm of Victorian undertakers. While juggling the responsibilities of running Nash & Sons detective agency, Eliza will face some unexpected challenges. Along the way, some familiar faces will step in to lend a hand, making things even more complicated for her both at work and in her personal life.

This episode will be full of surprising twists and turns, delving into the intricate details of Victorian society.

How many episodes are in Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 4? Titles and release schedule explored

Season 4 of Miss Scarlet and the Duke has six episodes, and each one sheds light on solving crimes in Victorian times.

The titles and release dates for these episodes are as follows:

Episode title Release date Elysium January 7, 2024 Six Feet Under January 14, 2024 Origins January 21, 2024 The Diamond Feather January 28, 2024 The Calling February 4, 2024 The Fugitive February 11, 2024

Each episode will unveil a fragment of the mystery, contributing to the overarching narrative of the season.

Fans can watch the upcoming episode of Miss Scarlet and the Duke on January 14, 2024, on PBS Passport, PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel, and Amazon Prime.