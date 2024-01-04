Miss Scarlet and The Duke season 4 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

A riveting journey back to Victorian England awaits viewers as Miss Scarlet and The Duke season 4 unfolds. The new season is set to captivate audiences with promises of heightened drama, perplexing crimes, and delightful banter. Miss Scarlet and The Duke is a captivating British-American period crime drama series created by Rachael New.

The show, featuring Kate Phillips and Stuart Martin in the lead roles, introduces viewers to Victorian detectives navigating the intricacies of crime in 1882 London. Here's the anticipated release schedule, intriguing teasers from the cast, and essential details about the upcoming season.

Miss Scarlet and The Duke season 4 release date, time, and episode count

Miss Scarlet and The Duke season 4 premieres on PBS on January 7, 2024. Consisting of six captivating episodes, the season kicks off at 8 pm Eastern Time and 7 pm Central Time, with subsequent episodes airing every Sunday until February 11, 2024.

Audiences in the US and Canada can catch all the Victorian detective drama series with PBS Passport and on the PBS App. The complete list of all 6 episodes is as follows:

Episode 1: Elysium

Episode 2: Six Feet Under

Episode 3: Origins

Episode 4: The Diamond Feather

Episode 5: The Calling

Episode 6: The Fugitive

Cast of Miss Scarlet and The Duke season 4

Returning cast members include Kate Phillips as Eliza Scarlet, Stuart Martin as William ‘The Duke’ Wellington, Felix Scott as Patrick Nash, Cathy Belton, Evan McCabe, Simon Ludders, and Tim Chipping.

New faces on Miss Scarlet and The Duke season 4 include Paul Bazely and Curtis Kantsa, adding fresh dynamics to the Victorian detective landscape.

Miss Scarlet and The Duke: Series recap

The narrative unfolds in Victorian London, where Eliza Scarlet, facing financial challenges after her father's death, takes charge of his detective agency. In a male-dominated profession, she seeks assistance from childhood friend William Wellington, known as ‘The Duke’ in Scotland Yard. The plot weaves their dynamic partnership, blending subtle flirtation and mutual care.

The series explores Eliza's journey as she uses her refined appearance to her advantage, often underestimated by clients and suspects. William, initially irritated by Eliza's aspirations, gradually respects her skills. The show also delves into their complex relationship, marked by constant bickering and moments of genuine concern.

Rachael New, the series creator, drew inspiration for Eliza's character from Jane Austen's Elizabeth Bennet. Eliza's reliance on her appearance and intellect and her father's training sets her apart in the crime-solving realm. The duo tackles various cases together, with Eliza remaining uncredited, leading to occasional disputes.

Adding depth to the narrative, Eliza allies with Moses, a black criminal who aids her in navigating London's dangerous underworld. Their connection as outsiders to society adds an intriguing layer to the storyline.

The first series premiered on Alibi on March 31, 2020, and later aired in the US on January 17, 2021, as part of PBS's Masterpiece anthology series. Notably, it marked PBS's first acquisition or co-production with a British channel outside the BBC, Channel 4, or ITV. Canadian audiences can enjoy the series on CBC Gem.

Series filming initially took place in Dublin, Ireland. With series 2 relocating to Belgrade, Serbia, it continues into Miss Scarlet and The Duke season 4, promising a blend of Victorian charm, crime-solving prowess, and the growing dynamics between its lead characters.